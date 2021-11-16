ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

From Miami to Montenegro: 7 Epic Home Marinas Where You Can Dock Your Yacht

By Julia Zaltzman
robbreport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDockominiums—condos with docks—were all the rage 15 years ago. Since then, the concept has evolved into more exclusive access for yacht owners. This second wave of upscale...

robbreport.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Robb Report

This Italian Museum Just Dedicated a Whole Wing to the World’s Most Famous Speedboat

Riva Yachts has created an exhibition hall for seven of its mahogany runabouts at the MBL Lake Como International Museum of Vintage Boats in Pianello del Lario, Italy. Lake Como has one of the largest owner collections of vintage Rivas in the world, followed by Lake Garda and Lake Iseo in Sarnico, home of Riva’s production facility where the mahogany boats were built until 1995. Riva’s fiberglass line is now produced in the same facility as well as in La Spezia, Italy, by the Ferretti Group. The 3,220-sq. foot exhibition room, designed by architect Paolo Albano and Riva’s in-house designers, uses...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 2021 Iso Rivolta GT Zagato Has Only Driven 169 Miles, and It’s Up for Grabs

Two years ago, fabled Italian coachbuilder Zagato reignited the once-renowned Iso brand with the introduction of its Corvette Z06-powered, carbon-fiber-bodied Iso Rivolta GT Zagato. Just 19 examples were offered, and all were immediately snapped up by passionate collectors. One of those buyers was Mike Odierna from Arizona. Already the owner of a super-rare 2013 Aston Martin V12 Zagato, Odierna signed the contract to get the first of Zagato’s latest model at the time. After a two-year wait, this oh-so-elegant two-door coupe, with its flowing lines inspired by the thundering Iso Grifo A3/C from the 1960s, was delivered just in time for...
CARS
thenextmiami.com

Floating Docks Planned At FEC Slip Next To FTX Arena For Yacht Show

The FEC Slip next to FTX Arena will host floating docks for yachts, according to plans filed with the county yesterday. The plans were submitted to Miami-Dade’s Department of Environmental Resources Management (DERM) on November 8. They show temporary floating docks to be in place during the Miami Yacht Show.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
SPY

How To Choose (and Use) a French Press

French presses are one of the simplest, most convenient brewing systems when it comes to making coffee. French presses have a built-in metal filter that separates the grounds from brewed coffee, meaning you don’t have to buy paper filters or use wasteful K-cups. And unlike espresso or pour-over, a French press doesn’t require constant attention. Running late? Set the coffee to brew, finish getting ready, and pour the coffee straight into your travel mug. Plus, French presses are very versatile, and they’re great for making loose-leaf tea. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best French presses to buy...
LIFESTYLE
robbreport.com

10 Outstanding Champagnes to Serve This Holiday Season, According to America’s Top Sommeliers

Pop went the Champagne market in 2020. With restaurants closed and little reason to celebrate, drinkers turned to everyday cava and prosecco for their bubbles, and Champagne sales fell flatter than a half-drunk bottle of Krug to the tune of an 18 percent drop and a $1.2 billion loss for the industry. But there are signs that the Champagne slump will end long before the pandemic does, with sales expected to return to the 300 million bottle mark by the time partygoers finish the last chorus of “Auld Lang Syne ” this New Year’s Eve.
DRINKS
Robb Report

How to Roast the Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey, According to a Michelin 3-Star Chef

Corey Lee is not a big turkey guy. At Benu, his Michelin three-star Korean restaurant in San Francisco, poultry is rarely on the menu, and the same is true for his home kitchen. “I almost never cook turkey outside of Thanksgiving,” he said. “I enjoy the flavor, but the size makes it a bit impractical outside of a gathering at home with a larger group of people for a special occasion. Also, it’s not easy to find a good, fresh turkey, unfrozen, at other times of the year.”  And when he does bring the large bird home for the holiday, he uses...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montenegro#Europe#Marinas#Docks#Yacht#Casa De Campo
WWD

Esmod Celebrates 180 Years of Fashion Education

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — “Our duty is to adapt to new generations, whatever is thrown our way,” said Esmod International’s chief operating officer Véronique Beaumont, ahead of the fashion show closing the celebration of the educational group’s 180th anniversary, which had included exhibitions in various French cities. There was the COVID-19 pandemic, of course, which accelerated the digitalization of its classes but what the school executive had in her sights was a longer game: equipping future fashion professionals with a wide understanding of the industry.More from WWDRarified GemstonesSwarovski Continues Reboot With Creators Lab Concept and New...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy