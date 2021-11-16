From Miami to Montenegro: 7 Epic Home Marinas Where You Can Dock Your Yacht

Corey Lee is not a big turkey guy. At Benu, his Michelin three-star Korean restaurant in San Francisco, poultry is rarely on the menu, and the same is true for his home kitchen. “I almost never cook turkey outside of Thanksgiving,” he said. “I enjoy the flavor, but the size makes it a bit impractical outside of a gathering at home with a larger group of people for a special occasion. Also, it’s not easy to find a good, fresh turkey, unfrozen, at other times of the year.” And when he does bring the large bird home for the holiday, he uses...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO