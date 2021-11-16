From Miami to Montenegro: 7 Epic Home Marinas Where You Can Dock Your Yacht

French presses are one of the simplest, most convenient brewing systems when it comes to making coffee. French presses have a built-in metal filter that separates the grounds from brewed coffee, meaning you don’t have to buy paper filters or use wasteful K-cups. And unlike espresso or pour-over, a French press doesn’t require constant attention. Running late? Set the coffee to brew, finish getting ready, and pour the coffee straight into your travel mug. Plus, French presses are very versatile, and they’re great for making loose-leaf tea. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best French presses to buy...
Comments / 0