Katherine McNamara on Mia’s Return in ‘The Flash: Armageddon’ and How ‘Shadowhunters’ Taught Her to Do Her Own Stunts

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: How does "Armageddon" compare to the typical Arrowverse crossover?. What's the coolest interaction Barry had with one of the many guests?. My favorite thing, and not to discredit anything else, is I have a lot of really cool scenes, a lot of the meat of the beginning of "Armageddon," with Cress as Jefferson from Black Lightning. We had like, I think, three jam-packed days of work, but it was a lot that we got into those three days. It was all at the Hall of Justice set, which is a cool location on this airfield. It was a day shoot leading into two night shoots. It was just a cool filming experience, but also I think some of the best heavy scenes that I have in the first three, four episodes. So I'm looking forward to seeing how those turned out. I know we had a good time shooting them, and there were a lot of different elements in those scenes.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO