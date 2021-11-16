ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Lululemon Black Friday deals 2021: What to expect in this year’s sale on leggings, sports bras and yoga mats

By Viola Levy
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i6oM8_0cyNa6Nf00

Runners, yoga fans and general fitness fanatics will already be familiar with cult activewear brand Lululemon , renowned for its stylish yet reliable workout gear – notably running leggings , sports bras and yoga mats . However, the brand’s prices aren’t always so purse-friendly.

For those of us on the lookout for some new gym kit, the Lululemon Black Friday sale is one of the best times of the year to find a bargain. It’s the perfect time to snag a trusty new sports bra as well as some chic running and spinning shorts or crop tops, so you can kickstart your new workout regime in style.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now

Why is Lululemon so expensive, you may ask? Well, the trademarked fabrics are what sets this brand apart. They’re lightweight, buttery soft, sweat-wicking (meaning they allow sweat to evaporate), and come with four-way stretch, allowing for maximum mobility. Plus they last and last... so in terms of cost-per-wear, these garments work hard for their pricetag.

Being super comfy, some Lululemon pieces double up as great casual wear too, especially the yoga gear , which is great for home-working. Trust us, once you pop on a pair of the brand’s leggings , everything will make sense...

Here at IndyBest, we’ll be keeping tabs on deals across tech , gaming , home appliances , fashion and more during the mammoth sale, so stay tuned for the latest updates as we get them. And if you can’t wait until 26 November, Lululemon also has some discounts on its bestselling items right now – you can read our below.

Excited? Here’s what we know about Lululemon’s Black Friday sale so far.

Read more:

Does Lululemon take part in Black Friday?

While the brand has yet to reveal exact details, it has confirmed on its website that it will be taking part in this year’s Black Friday shopping event, which we hope will soon be updated with more info.

We’re not surprised, given that in the past, Lululemon could always be relied upon for a decent Black Friday offer, with some amazing discounts on many of its cult items. So there’s no better excuse to get kitted out and redownload that Couch to 5k app.

In the meantime, we will be updating this page with more details as they come in, so make sure to bookmark this page to be first off the starting blocks.

Does Lululemon take part in Cyber Monday?

Again, no news as yet, but it’s safe to assume that the brand’s Black Friday deals will extend to Cyber Monday, given that the brand’s dedicated Black Friday page also mentions Cyber Monday.

There might even be further discounts on end-of-sale items, so it could be worth having a final browse on the Monday too.

When is Lululemon’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Black Friday is always on the last weekend of November, which this year falls on the 26 and lasts through to Cyber Monday on the 28.

Last year Lululemon kicked off its Black Friday sale three days early to give us energetic shoppers a head start, so here’s hoping they’ll do the same for 2021. We’ll see you in the queue for those bargain leggings and more – possibly as early as Tuesday 23 November.

What were the best offers from Lululemon’s Black Friday sale last year?

Lululemon offered some great discounts on its star players, not least its leggings , such as the wunder under HR tight 28in yoga leggings (£78, Lululemon.co.uk ) marked down to £58.50; as well as the fast and free HR tight 25in ice dye running leggings (£108, Lululemon.co.uk ), which dropped to £59; and the free to be serene sports bra (£38, Lululemon.co.uk ), which was discounted to £19.

The eagle-eyed among you will have noticed that Lululemon is currently offering some early discounts in its We Made Too Much sale, including two discounted shades of the free to be serene high support sports bra (£39, Lululemon.co.uk ), saving you £49, and the naval blue shade of the wunder train high-rise crop 21in everlux leggings (£49, Lululemon.co.uk ), which are normally £78.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on sportswear and other fitness offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Inspired to get back to your weekly practice? Try our top yoga mats

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Looking to get some holiday shopping done this weekend? Here are 17 early Black Friday deals we love

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Thanksgiving is still several days away, but early Black Friday prices have already arrived on many popular name-brand items you’ll be proud to give. When it comes to deep discounts in a wide spectrum of categories, we’ve found low prices on everything from Chromebooks to […]
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Black Friday Sale: the Best Deals on Designer Handbags

Holiday shopping has begun and that means you can find huge deals on fashion, including handbags! And for the the best deals, we're looking to Amazon's Black Friday Sale. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and handbags to you before the New Year!
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday Sale#Yoga Mats#Black Friday Deals#The Lululemon Black
The Independent

Black Friday deals 2021 – live: What to snap up in Amazon’s early sale plus Very, PLT and more

While there are still three weeks to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped the ante by launching their deals nice and early. And we’re not complaining. For the uninitiated, the shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from tech, gaming and laptops to home appliances, beauty and fashion from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists ticked off. In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales event, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals this morning on a 4K TV, Emma mattress and even on the Nintendo Switch, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping! Read more: Best Amazon Black Friday deals available today Black Friday 2021: Everything you need to knowBest Black Friday toys deals to shop now
SHOPPING
Elle

The Best Home Deals from Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” season is officially upon us, which means deep discounts in the home and bedding space. Good news for anyone who’s been strategically awaiting Black Friday sales to spruce up their home decor as well as shoppers eager to nail down those holiday gifts: Nordstrom has kicked off its Black Friday sales early this year. Live as of yesterday, the retailer’s Black Friday sale currently includes over 18,000 items with hundreds of home-adjacent novelties, decorative objects, and more up to 40 percent off.
SHOPPING
purewow.com

From Sports Bras to At-Home Spin Bikes, Here Are 20 of the Best Black Friday Fitness Sales

Calling all fitness buffs, it’s the most wonderful time of the year: sale season. And although Black Friday isn’t *officially* until November 26, dozens of your fave wellness brands are celebrating the start of the holiday season early, rolling out pre-Black Friday fitness deals on everything from activewear to gym equipment, so you can start to save, like, this second.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Sports
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Best Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

The holidays are coming up fast and it's time to take advantage of Black Friday sales to get cozy clothes! Many of us are still working from home and athleisure and activewear are keeping us comfortable. We're not letting go of our comfortable clothing just yet and Amazon has our back! Right now at Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale, you can find deals on hundreds of athleisure and activewear items including leggings, yoga pants and joggers as you start your holiday shopping. It arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time. Amazon is jam-packed with major markdowns on athleisure and activewear -- whether you're looking for workout wear or you're shopping for a new work from home outfit.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021: Best early discounts on Shark, Gtech, KitchenAid, Dyson and more

The countdown to Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on and there are now just three days to go until it kicks off, meaning now really is the time to get out your shopping list. In the lead up to 26 November, we’ve seen a number of brands and retailers tease out early deals, including Very, John Lewis & Partners, Argos and, of course, Amazon. Here at IndyBest, we’ve been on hand all month to bring you the best offers as they drop and we predict there are still plenty more to...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Glossier Black Friday sale 2021: Confirmed date and best deals to expect

The ultimate millennial make-up brand, Glossier is known for products that help you create effortless, dewy looks, including cult favourites such as cloud paint, boy brow and balm dotcom. The brand’s highly sought after minimalist products will see prices cut in its eagerly anticipated Black Friday sale, and we’d recommend being up bright and early to snag the best deal.The US brand started selling in the UK in 2017 and has since become a firm favourite among make-up and skincare fanatics alike. We reviewed the brand favourites earlier this year and do a little dance each time a new product...
MAKEUP
thezoereport.com

vitruvi’s Black Friday Sale Is Returning — With Never-Before-Seen Deals

Out of the thousands of Black Friday sales that happen each year, there are always those few that you just can’t miss. And if you’re a fan of wellness products, design, or just nice-smelling things in general, vitruvi’s Black Friday sale is probably on that list. If so, mark your calendar for Nov. 21 — because the brand’s highly anticipated event is returning, and this year, its deals are better than ever.
SHOPPING
windowscentral.com

Save $200 on the Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 laptop during Best Buy's Black Friday sale

Work starting to pile up because you don't have a machine that's fast enough or portable enough? Check out Best Buy's Black Friday deals where you can find something like the Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop on sale for $749.99. That's a $200 discount off Best Buy's regular price, and even at other retailers a similar configuration is going for $800 or more in most cases.
YOGA
Footwear News

Theragun’s Black Friday Sale Started Early This Year — Check Out the 9 Best Deals.

We won’t be revealing any well-kept secrets by saying that there are some Black Friday sales worth keeping tabs on this year. That’s why we’ve kept an eye out for one of our favorite recovery brands, Therabody, and lucky for you, Theragun massage guns are on sale early this year! Therabody makes some of the best recovery devices around (like the best compression boots), any of which would make for a very good gift any guy or gal in your life. Is it Worth Shopping Theragun Black Friday Deals? If you’ve been holding out on investing in recovery devices because of their...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Black Friday 2021 make-up and perfume deals: Best early offers from Charlotte Tilbury, Space NK and more

In just three days,Black Friday will be back for another year, as retailers seek to slash their prices across tech, home appliances, TVs, laptops, fashion and beauty products.What began as a one-day mega sale has since expanded into a weekend-long affair, running through to the following Monday, which is otherwise known as Cyber Monday. However, with every year that passes more retailers join the shopping bonanza and it begins earlier and earlier. Case in point: Boots was one of the first major retailers to kick off its Black Friday event, as it kicked off on 1 November. Superdrug’s Black Friday...
MAKEUP
The Independent

Currys’s Black Friday 2021 sale is here: Shop the best early deals from Samsung, Beats, Nespresso and more

If you’ve been waiting until Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – to snap up a bargain on home appliances, TVs, laptops and tech gadgets, then you won’t have to wait much longer, as the main event is now just three days away. Helping kick off the bonanza this year, Currys joined the likes of Boots, Superdrug, Studio, AO and Amazon to launch its Black Friday events early with thousands of deals to be had across its extensive catalogues. Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowThe sale includes hundreds of deals...
SHOPPING
The Independent

The Independent

348K+
Followers
135K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy