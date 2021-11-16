How often do UK adults say ‘I love you’

It’s been 20 months since Boris Johnson announced the first lockdown and told us all we would be working from home, and it’s been three months since my boss Bella started trying in earnest to persuade everyone back to the office. Back in September we settled on a new regime of three office days a week, only to discover that everyone wanted their three days to be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in order to preserve their secret long weekends. With no children or other dependents, I drew the short straw and ended up covering Mondays and Fridays. Last Monday, however, Bella insisted that everyone came in for a very important team meeting.

