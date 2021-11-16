How often do UK adults say ‘I love you’

It's always fun to watch royal families grow (hello, Louis, Charlotte and George!). But what about the children who were conceived outside the royal marriage? Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at royals from across the globe who have acknowledged their illegitimate children… Prince Albert and Princess Charlene said "I do" in 2011, and three years later they welcomed twins. But before he was dad to Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, Albert fathered two kids with two different women. Now, while his marriage has faced alleged ups and downs, the Monégasque monarch has a solid relationship with his illegitimate children: daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste.
