Twitter has updated its platform to prevent auto-refreshing of users’ feeds that caused some tweets to “disappear” while they were reading them. The platform first announced it was working on the update in September, saying “we know it’s a frustrating experience” when tweets disappeared from view mid-read, and the fix is now rolling out to Twitter’s web platform. Users will be able to load new tweets by clicking on a tweet counter bar that will appear at the top of their timelines above existing tweets in their feed.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO