KANKAKEE — State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, announced Thursday she is running for reelection in Illinois’ 79th District. Haas was elected to her first term in 2020. “Despite the uncertainty of the legislative maps currently pending in federal court, it has been my pleasure to serve as the state representative for the past year and I fully intend to seek reelection as state representative in the 79th House District,” Haas said Friday in a release.

KANKAKEE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO