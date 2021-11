Gartner analyst Milind Govekar believes that application development is moving to "low code or no code," and software development shifting to "assembly and integration." Speaking at the Gartner IT Symposium, Govekar said that cloud disruption is still under way and, according to his analysts, organisations are 17 times more likely to increase cloud spend than to reduce it in the next year. By 2025, he argued, cloud spending will exceed non-cloud spending in IT (today it is around one third, he said) and half of enterprise workloads will be deployed on a hyperscale provider, whether that is in public cloud, on-premises or at the edge.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO