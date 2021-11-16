ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factors Determining if a Workers’ Comp Claimant is an Employee or Independent Contractor

FOX Carolina
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s an injury while working, independent contractors are not...

www.foxcarolina.com

wshu.org

A Connecticut-based defense contractor is offering cash bonuses to its employees who get vaccinated

General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut, will pay a $500 bonus to all employees who are vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 4. Company president Kevin Graney told his employees that the incentive bonus will be paid to everyone who meets the federal government’s vaccination deadline in the New Year. The defense manufacturer builds submarines for the U.S. Navy.
GROTON, CT
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Federal workers vaccination deadline Monday, next deadline approaches in January for federal contractor employees

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Monday is the deadline for federal workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or seek an exemption. Patricia Mancha, spokesperson for TSA Southwest told us Monday that 93% of OF TSA employees are in compliance with Monday’s deadline. After the holiday season, another deadline approaches as federal contractors must be vaccinated and have […]
AMARILLO, TX
Cleveland Jewish News

Attorneys can help navigate workers’ comp issues

Getting injured and requiring medical care can be a scary thing. It can be even scarier if it happens at your place of work. While this is not a relatively common occurrence, when it does happen, it can lead to much uncertainty about what happens next. Joe Hahn, independent contract...
LABOR ISSUES
usf.edu

Workers’ comp rates will drop 4.9% in 2022 for Florida employers

The decrease matched the 4.9 percent drop proposed in August by the National Council on Compensation Insurance, which makes rate filings for the workers’ compensation industry. Florida employers will see an average 4.9 percent decrease in workers’ compensation insurance rates in 2022, under an order issued Friday by state Insurance...
FLORIDA STATE
Credit Union Times

Working From Home & Workers' Comp: Best Practices for Mitigating Claims

There is no doubt that the way we work has changed drastically in 2021. As so many employees have adjusted to working from home, trading their cubicle for a kitchen table and the board room meetings for Zoom appointments, many have become accustomed to making a workplace out of practically anywhere.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
constructforstl.org

Federal DOL Withdraws Independent Contractor Rule

From Armanino: There has been some confusion over a new federal rule for worker classification. Here’s where things stand. Effective May 6, 2021, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) withdrew a final rule published in January 2021 that would have given employers an easier way to classify workers as independent contractors under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). Since the rule was withdrawn before it took effect, DOL guidance on worker classification determinations remains unchanged. Employers should continue to apply federal guidance and DOL Fact Sheet 13.
U.S. POLITICS
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Tribe to study employee comp, minimum wage

Cherokee Nation will launch a comprehensive study of its government workforce pay and target a gradual minimum wage increase to $15 per hour by 2025, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced today. Under Chief Hoskin’s “Executive Order on Raising Employee Compensation,” the tribe’s Human Resources...
LABOR ISSUES
flbusinessdaily.com

iWorker partners with Delivery Drivers to offer benefits to independent workers

IWorker partners with Deliver Drivers, Inc. to offer benefits to independent workers iWorker Innovations. iWorker will partner with Delivery Drivers Inc. (DDI) to offer personal, educational and financial benefits to DDI's network of 1099 driver-partners. "We are excited and grateful to be working alongside DDI," iWorker Innovations CEO Hollie Heikkinen...
BUSINESS
floridapolitics.com

Insurance Commissioner orders 4.9% cut in workers’ comp rates effective Jan. 1

The reduction is driven by strong underwriting profits. Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Friday approved an average 4.9% rate reduction in workers’ compensation costs effective Jan. 1, the office said in a prepared release. Moreover, Altmaier announced the National Council on Compensation Insurance also withdrew its request to levy...
ECONOMY
Mercury News

OSHA suspends large employer COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has suspended enforcement of its requirement that large employers nationwide ensure their workers are either vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly for the virus by Jan. 4 in light of a court stay, throwing President Biden’s controversial mandate into doubt. The decision followed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ocala Gazette

Workers’ comp rates to go down in 2022

Florida employers will see an average 4.9 percent decrease in workers’ compensation insurance rates in 2022, under an order issued last Friday by state Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier. The order matched the 4.9 percent drop proposed in August by the National Council on Compensation Insurance, which makes rate filings for...
ECONOMY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Risk Strategies snaps up workers' comp specialist

Specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm Risk Strategies has announced the acquisition of workers’ compensation specialist TriPoint Insurance, a national firm providing performance-based insurance (PBI) products to middle-market companies in the construction, manufacturing, wholesale and skilled nursing sectors. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. TriPoint’s PBI offerings include...
BUSINESS
CNN

'No vaccine required' is the latest tactic to attract workers

San Francisco (CNN Business) — In the search for workers in this tight labor market, companies have courted new hires with the promise of higher wages, sign-on bonuses, ample vacation time, and childcare. The latest: "No vaccine required." That three-word phrase is popping up across online job listings (sometimes emphatically...
HEALTH

