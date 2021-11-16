Factors Determining if a Workers’ Comp Claimant is an Employee or Independent Contractor

From Armanino: There has been some confusion over a new federal rule for worker classification. Here’s where things stand. Effective May 6, 2021, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) withdrew a final rule published in January 2021 that would have given employers an easier way to classify workers as independent contractors under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). Since the rule was withdrawn before it took effect, DOL guidance on worker classification determinations remains unchanged. Employers should continue to apply federal guidance and DOL Fact Sheet 13.

