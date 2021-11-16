ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

New Macy's Black Friday Early Access: Puffer jackets ($15.99), small appliances ($9.99), slippers, towels, glassware, jewelry, fragrance

WRAL News
WRAL News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Macys.com has new Black Friday Early Access Sales starting Nov. 16 including impressive deals on puffer jackets (starting at $15.99), small appliances ($9.99), towels, cookware, jewelry, fragrance, women's coats, cashmere, handbags, beauty tools and...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachael Ray
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Are Available Now

Target's early Black Friday deals event is live now. The retailer will have new deals each week leading up to Black Friday, so you'll want to make sure to check back next week for a fresh batch of discounts. As an added bonus, Target is offering a price-match guarantee if what you buy goes on sale for less before Christmas. As for the deals that you can grab right now?
SHOPPING
WCPO

Walmart Black Friday ad: The 'official' version is here

Walmart has released its final Black Friday 2021 ad, which in Walmart-speak will be their third "Deals for Days" sale. This is the ad that in years past would be considered the "official" Black Friday ad, but in these changing times the sale is different from what most shoppers remember.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Jewelry#Puffer#Glassware#New Macy#Macys Com#Star Money#Macy S Gift Cards#Star Rewards#Deals Kitchen Dining#Isotoner#Charter Club#Paj
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
newmilfordspectrum.com

Best Buy's best Black Friday TV deals are already live

Long gone are the days of fisticuffs over the last Tickle Me Elmo at 6:30 a.m. — this age-old tradition has been replaced, for better or for worse, by Black Friday sales starting a few weeks early. At Best Buy, that means huge discounts on huge TVs already in the first week of November.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Black Friday 75-inch TV deals: the best early sales happening right now

If you're looking to score a Black Friday 75-inch TV deal at this year's November sale, then you've come to the right place. We've created this guide to bring you all the early Black Friday 75-inch TV deals, plus everything else you need to know about this year's holiday shopping event.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
CNET

Grab women's coats, handbags and boots during early Black Friday sale at Macys

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you've been waiting for Macy's to open up an early-access deal on all of your favorite fashions at a discounted price, now is your time. Puffer coats, sweaters, boots and handbags are all heavily discounted. Some brands like Guess, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein all offer boots on sale for at least 50% off. Coats from Calvin Klein, BCBG and Michael Kors are also on sale, well ahead of Black Friday. You'll find that coats as expensive as $300 are as affordable as $95 right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With so many places to shop for furniture, it often feels difficult to choose where to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for discounts. With Amazon's secret outlet, you won't have to search too far to find incredible deals in just about every category, including electronics and books. Right now, the furniture department is overflowing with discounts that are too good to miss out on.
HOME & GARDEN
whdh.com

Target reveals list of deals for Black Friday week

MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Target on Monday revealed its list of deals ahead of next week’s Black Friday sales. Black Friday deals will be available in stores and online from Nov. 21-27, the Minneapolis-based retail chain announced in a news release. Target says it will add even more deals from Nov. 25-27.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Don’t wait until Black Friday to buy a 70-inch TV — shop NOW

Give the gift of immersive picture quality this holiday season with some of the best Black Friday deals on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re using the holiday sales as an opportunity to upgrade your own TV, add a new one to your man cave or family room, or giving it as a gift to your partner or child, make sure you get a great deal by shopping the Black Friday TV deals that are kicking off early this year. Much like last year, we expect to see some supply chain issues, especially on the most popular products from Sony, Samsung, Vizio, and other top brands. This means that the earlier you can shop, the better, as stock may be limited, even at major retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
Syracuse.com

Oprah’s Favorite Things List: Here are the best 2021 holiday gifts and where to buy them right now

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List is finally here, ready to solve all of your shopping conundrums for the fast-approaching holiday season. The annual shopping list from Oprah Winfrey was posted Monday to OprahDaily.com, and the full list became available on Amazon at the same time. It includes a whopping 110 items personally recommended by Oprah, and almost guaranteed to include the perfect gift for someone on your shopping list.
SHOPPING
wmar2news

Bath & Body Works Thanksgiving week sale—buy 3, get 3 free on entire store

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Black Friday is the perfect time to score some great deals,...
SHOPPING
CNET

The Walmart early Black Friday sale is live. Here are the best deals on TVs, laptops and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart promised to kick off its Black Friday sales early this year, and it's delivered. The retailer was kind enough to "leak" a full list of deals hitting Nov. 3 (today) and Nov. 10, so we knew exactly what to expect -- and there are some solid deals to be found. Here's how Walmart is handling its Black Friday sales schedule this year:
SHOPPING
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
44K+
Followers
43K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy