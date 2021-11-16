ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento City Council To Discuss ‘Right To Housing’ Proposal

By CBS13 Staff
 6 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento city council is expected to discuss on Tuesday a new ordinance that could allow homeless people to sue the city.

However, the ordinance would also allow the city to clear camps.

Under the proposed “Right to Housing” ordinance, homeless people would be offered two different types of housing – like a shelter, trailer, tiny home, Safe Ground tent camp spot, or hotel room.

If the person refuses, the city would be able to clear their camp.

The city would be required to provide enough shelter beds for everyone, or homeless people could sue.

$57.7 Million Grant Awarded To California For Four Projects, One In Yolo County

WASHINGTON (CBS13) – On Friday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that a grant of $57.7 million is being awarded to California for four special projects. The first project is aimed at reconnecting the City of Oakland, which will receive $14.5 million aimed at improving mobility, safety, and quality of life. The second project, aimed to improve transportation in California, will award $24 million to the California High-Speed Rail Authority. The third project is for the San Francisco County Transportation Authority which will receive $18 million to replace seven seismically deficient bridges and bring the existing bridges up to current standards. The fourth...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Help Wanted: Folsom Vice Mayor Takes On A Third Job To Help Reduce Labor Shortage

FOLSOM (CBS13) – From the hostess stand to prepping tables, Sarah Aquino never thought about being vice mayor of Folsom while simultaneously working her restaurant job as a side gig. “I’m actually having a lot of fun, I have no restaurant experience,” Aquino said laughing. “I said hey, I don’t have any restaurant experience but I’m a hard worker and a fast learner and if you could use my help, I will step in,” she explained It’s not for the extra cash that she’ll get on her next paycheck. Instead, Aquino’s new employment as a hostess and dining room supervisor at Back...
FOLSOM, CA
Thousands Of Kaiser Employees In California Strike For Second Day

MANTECA (CBS13) – Thousands of Kaiser employees across northern California are walking off the job for the second day in a row. Video shows employees striking outside the Kaiser Medical Center in Manteca — all to show support for hospital engineers who have been on strike for two months, demanding higher pay. “We just want Kaiser to, you know, come to the table and actually try to bargain to come up with a fair contract that’s good for our employees and also safe for our patients,” said E.R. Nurse Tina Reaves. The health care system is taking steps to scale down some non-urgent services like radiology and lab work. It issued a statement Friday that read, in part: “The union insists it receive much more in some cases nearly 2 times more than other union agreements covering Kaiser Permanente employees. We are optimistic that we can resolve the remaining issues with Local 39.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sympathy Strike Could See 60,000 Kaiser Workers Walk Off Job Thursday In Support Of Engineers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More than 60,000 Kaiser Permanente workers could walk off the job Thursday to join the hospital’s engineers who have been on strike since September. Organizers of the strike say they are not happy with how bargaining with the unions is going and are fed up with the company’s lack of respect for its front-line workers. SEUI-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) said more than 40,000 workers, also from OPEIU Local 29, IFPTE Local 20, are prepared to walk out in support of engineers that have been on their own strike for months now. “We are not proposing any take-aways and our...
SACRAMENTO, CA
