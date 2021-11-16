Mel Gibson Says He’s Directing ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

You can’t outrun your legacy, it seems. Showtime has unveiled the first trailer for its feature film follow-up to Liev Schreiber-fronted drama Ray Donovan. The network has also dated the movie, launching it on Friday January 14 at 9pm. This comes almost exactly two years since the season seven finale aired on the premium network, which canceled the show after the final episode. The film picks up where season seven left off, with Mickey, played by Jon Voight, in the wind and Schreiber’s Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also weave together the...

