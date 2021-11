Announced back in May, the ECS LIVA QC710 mini desktop PC based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c is now available on the Microsoft Store. Via CNX Software. Described as a ‘developer kit’, the mini PC, which runs Windows 10 Home for Arm but can be upgraded to Windows 11, appears to be US-only and sells for $219, though students, parents, teachers and the military can get this down to $197.10. No refunds are available, however, if you don’t like it as this is more of an app test device than general consumer tech.

