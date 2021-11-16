Want Wearable Tech With That Workers’ Comp Policy? Kinetic Teams With Nationwide.
New York-based safety technology firm Kinetic has formed an underwriting partnership with Nationwide’s E&S/Specialty division. Acting as program manager, Kinetic Insurance is offering workers’ compensation coverage combined with workplace safety technology. The Kinetic workers’ compensation offering equips policyholders with wearable technology that is designed to reduce injuries and losses...www.insurancejournal.com
