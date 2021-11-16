ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Want Wearable Tech With That Workers’ Comp Policy? Kinetic Teams With Nationwide.

Insurance Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York-based safety technology firm Kinetic has formed an underwriting partnership with Nationwide’s E&S/Specialty division. Acting as program manager, Kinetic Insurance is offering workers’ compensation coverage combined with workplace safety technology. The Kinetic workers’ compensation offering equips policyholders with wearable technology that is designed to reduce injuries and losses...

www.insurancejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Credit Union Times

Working From Home & Workers' Comp: Best Practices for Mitigating Claims

There is no doubt that the way we work has changed drastically in 2021. As so many employees have adjusted to working from home, trading their cubicle for a kitchen table and the board room meetings for Zoom appointments, many have become accustomed to making a workplace out of practically anywhere.
ECONOMY
VentureBeat

Wearable tech transforms data collection and analysis for athletes

Several health-conscious people utilize health trackers to stay on top of their goals and overall well-being. With that in mind, it is no surprise that wearables for athletes also are gaining momentum and providing new insights. Guiding sports-based decisions. Data is a powerful resource when making difficult or pressure-filled decisions....
NFL
Startland News

Healium’s mental fitness wearables earn innovation award from world’s largest tech show

A Columbia-based startup’s patented technology that brings wearable biometric data to life via virtual and augmented reality apps has earned a major industry honor, announcing Healium’s selection for a 2022 Innovation Award from the Consumer Technology Association. The awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
nanowerk.com

Researchers team up to develop wearable pollution-measuring technology

(Nanowerk News) A walk in the park could soon include getting real-time measurements of pollutants in the air and updated walking routes to avoid the most toxic ones, all while wearing a gadget the size of a smart watch. With the support of a $2.78 million grant from the National...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Wearable Technology#Nationwide#E S#Kinetic Insurance#The Perr Knight#Osha
Dartmouth

Wearable Tech Confirms Wear-and-Tear of Work Commute

Office commuting may not return to its pre-pandemic place in the work life, but snarled traffic and transit delays probably won’t go away for good. As hybrid and remote options remake the office, a new study demonstrates the link between commuting and job performance. The research also shows how consumer technology can predict individual work quality based on the daily grind of commuting.
ELECTRONICS
staceyoniot.com

Kinetic offers IoT-enabled workers’ comp insurance

This week, I saw the first instance of IoT being used in insurance outside of the auto industry. Nationwide Insurance and Kinetic, a seven-year-old maker of a wearable device that tracks worker movements, have launched a policy for workers’ compensation. Companies will buy the policy from Kinetic and deploy its...
BUSINESS
Outside Online

4 Ways to Use the Training Data from Wearable Tech

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 50 percent. The central question that sports scientists are grappling with these days is this: What the heck are we going to do with all this data? In endurance sports, we’ve progressed from heart rate monitors and GPS watches to sophisticated biomechanical analysis, internal oxygen levels, and continuous glucose measurements, all displayed on your wrist then automatically downloaded to your computer. Team sports have undergone a similar tech revolution. The resulting data is fascinating and abundant, but is it actually useful?
TECHNOLOGY
blooloop.com

Semnox to showcase rebranded Tixera solution & new wearable tech at IAAPA Expo 2021

Semnox Solutions, a provider of technology for the entertainment and amusement industry, is attending IAAPA Expo 2021 in Orlando, Florida, from 16 – 19 November. During the trade show, the team will be on hand at booth #412, demonstrating the company’s solutions for parks and FECs, including the rebranded Tixera system and its new Radian Wristbands.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Insurance Journal

Marguerite Dixen Forms MGA Focused on Workers’ Comp

Marguerite Dixen, a veteran insurance executive and entrepreneur, has established Adroit General Agency, a managing general agency providing workers’ compensation insurance along with a full range of technology-driven safety, loss prevention and claims management solutions for employers vulnerable to high-severity losses and their brokers. Based in Chicago, Adroit plans to...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Swiss Re and China Tech Giant Baidu Partner to Advance Autonomous Driving Industry

Swiss Re and Chinese tech giant Baidu are teaming up to further develop the autonomous driving industry, announced Swiss Re. The partnership between Swiss Re and Baidu aims to further develop the autonomous driving industry by advancing risk management research and insurance protection for autonomous vehicles. It allows reinsurers such as Swiss Re to tailor autonomous driving insurance products to meet the needs of technology companies, explained Swiss Re.
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

State Farm and Generali Join Investors in Computer Vision Startup Nexar

State Farm and Generali joined the $53 million financing round for Nexar, an artificial intelligence computer vision startup based in New York. The technology startup provides crowdsourced visual data that is contextualized with AI and is designed to provide insights to cities, departments of transportation, automotive and insurance companies. Nexar...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Independent Agents Can Access Tech Training, Tools with Catalyit

Independent agent associations in seven states have teamed up with the technology company Catalyit to help agencies assess and improve their use of data and technological innovations in the insurance arena. “Every day, agents reach out to FAIA with questions, and one of the most common topics is technology,” the...
TECHNOLOGY
Insurance Journal

Pinnacol in Colorado to Decrease Workers’ Comp Rates in 2022

Pinnacol Assurance in Colorado announced it will lower rates for the carrier’s 53,000-plus policyholders in Colorado by an average of 11% in 2022. The decrease will become effective Jan. 1, 2022. Pinnacol has decreased rates for seven consecutive years for a cumulative decrease of 40%. In addition to approving a...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy