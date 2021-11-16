ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Daily Fantasy Golf: The Heat Check Podcast for the RSM Classic

By JJ Zachariason
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PGA Tour closes the book on 2021 with this week's RSM Classic, an event featuring multiple courses. Which golfers are best positioned to exploit the unique layout? numberFire's Brandon...

www.numberfire.com

detroitsportsnation.com

Tiger Woods is reportedly going to attempt a comeback

Just when many thought we had seen the great Tiger Woods golf for the last time, it sounds like he is not quite ready to put away his clubs. According to Woods’ good buddy, Justin Thomas, Tiger is going to attempt a comeback to professional golf. During a recent episode...
GOLF
numberfire.com

Daily Fantasy Golf Course Primer: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

The PGA Tour is back stateside this week for another visit to Memorial Park for the Houston Open, this time around branded as the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open. While the Houston Open has been a PGA Tour staple for years now (since 1946), the event shifted to October two years ago and also shifted courses last year.
GOLF
CBS Sports

PGA DFS, Houston Open 2021: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks, lineups, advice

PGA DFS players entering tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on FanDuel or DraftKings for the 2021 Houston Open have plenty of tough choices to make. Investing in Matthew Wolff or Sam Burns is a great way to guarantee production, but each player comes with a hefty price tag on both sites. Burns has already secured two top-five finishes this season, which includes a victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Wolff, meanwhile, has finished inside the top-five in each of his last two starts.
GOLF
NESN

2021 RSM Classic Betting Preview

The PGA TOUR makes its last stop of the 2021 calendar season at Sea Island Resort in Sea Island, GA, for the RSM Classic. Max Homa Outright (+7000) Justin Rose Outright (+5000) All PGA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid. Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your...
GAMBLING
nbcsportsedge.com

Yahoo Golf Talk: The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club

Playing the final FedExCup event of the calendar year, a full field will head to Sea Island Golf Club for this week's RSM Classic. Daylight is tough this time of year, so how do they squeeze in 156 golfers? They utilize two courses before the 36-hole cut. Each golfer will...
GOLF
nbcsportsedge.com

FanDuel Fit: The RSM Classic

Gamers will get their last helping of official PGA TOUR golf this week at The RSM Classic, at least until the new year. The venue for this week's event is Sea Island Golf Club where two courses will be utilized, the Seaside Course (three times) and the Plantation Course (once).
GOLF
NJ.com

PGA Tour: RSM Classic Predictions Betting Offers

Our PGA Tour betting expert brings you his RSM Classic predictions and his best betting picks for the tournament which begins Thursday at the Sea Island Resort in Sea Island, Ga. The RSM Classic is the final sanctioned PGA Tour event of 2021, with the Hero World Challenge and QBE...
GOLF
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

RSM Classic DFS Picks & Best Bets | Golf Gambling Podcast (Ep. 102)

In this episode of the Golf Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network, Boston Capper (@boston_capper) and Steve Schirmer close out the Fall Series by breaking down the RSM Classic. After a quick recap of the Houston Open, Steve breaks down the Seaside and Plantation courses at Sea Island. Then Boston Capper goes over projected DFS ownership, followed by a weather report by Steve.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2021 RSM Classic picks, field grade, odds, best bets, golf predictions at Sea Island Golf Club

The final PGA Tour event of the fall is here as the RSM Classic bookends the Tournament of Champions in what has been a long, wild 2021. There will be other events — The Match between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau on Nov. 26 as well as the Hero World Challenge — but there aren't any other official events on the calendar and certainly no other opportunities for somebody to play their way into the 2022 Masters at Augusta National for a field loaded with players that are not already in it. As the year winds down, it's time to dive deep one final time.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf Betting Tips: Could this 90/1 SHOT cause a shock at the RSM Classic?

After the winner lifts the trophy at the RSM Classic on Sunday afternoon, the curtain will be pulled down on the PGA Tour for 2021. Robert Streb is the defending champion and he will return to Georgia to attempt to win his third RSM Classic. He won this tournament for the first time in 2014 when it was called the McGladrey Classic.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2021 RSM Classic Fantasy golf rankings, picks, lineups, sleepers: Back Scottie Scheffler, fade Webb Simpson

The PGA Tour ends its fall segment of the season with a seaside stroll, with players trying to build up their FedEx Cup points at this week's 2021 RSM Classic. The event, which tees off Thursday at Sea Island Golf Club, is the final official tournament before the PGA Tour really ramps up after the holidays. The players will face a picturesque but challenging course in St. Simons Island, Ga. Robert Streb is the defending champion and has won his only two tour events at Sea Island. Scottie Scheffler is the 12-1 favorite in the latest 2021 RSM Classic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, followed closely by Webb Simpson (14-1). Cameron Smith (16-1) also is expected to be right in the mix, while Streb is a 70-1 long shot.
GOLF
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

RSM Classic DraftKings: Best Golf DFS Plays in Each Price Range

This is a sad week as we head to St. Simons Island, Georgia for the RSM Classic given it is the last real event of the PGA Tour season until January. It’s been an amazing run of PGA Tour golf over the past year so let us end it on a high note this week with some DraftKings action at the RSM Classic.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Across the Pond: A Proper Golf Betting Show – 2021 RSM Classic bets, preview

In this inaugural episode, GolfWRX staffers and seasoned bettors Matt Vincenzi and Jason Daniels break down the RSM Classic from opposite sides of the Atlantic. Who to back, who to fade, what sharps and squares alike are doing with their bankrolls, it’s all here!. Your Reaction?. GolfWRX Radio’s 2019 Roundtable.
GOLF
numberfire.com

Gdula's Golf Simulations and Betting Picks: The RSM Classic

Volatility is the name of the game in golf, and picking winners isn't easy. With fields of 150-plus golfers sometimes being separated by how a putt or two falls each week, predicting golf can be absurdly tough. We'll never be able to capture everything that goes into a golfer's expectations...
GOLF
fantasyalarm.com

PGA DFS Playbook: The RSM Classic

I’ll tell you what, this wrap around schedule still throws me off. I should be used to it by now but it’s still crazy to me that golf is considered a year round sport but here we are in mid-November breaking down another event. The benefit of this time of year is you get to see more of the young players and grinders on the PGA Tour before the meat of the season begins. Most of these players are on the lower tier having to grind through the fall and winter while the top dogs can pick and choose the events they wish to attend, usually because of sponsorship responsibilities.
GOLF
idyllwildtowncrier.com

Steele to play in The RSM Classic

Brendan Steele will play this week in The RSM Classic on the Seaside course of the Sea Island Resort in Sea Island, Georgia. Brendan currently stands 18th in the official FedExCup points list for this new 2021-2022 season, and he is currently ranked 98th on the Official World Golf Rankings, which uses a rolling two-year points system weighted in favor of most recent performances.
GOLF

