Brown County, WI

Titletown ice skating rink now open for 2021-22 season

By Alice Reid
 6 days ago
The Titletown ice skating rink is now open for the season, the Packers organization announced Monday.

Skating rink hours, admission, and rental prices are available at titletown.com/events/recreation/skating . Visitors are reminded that everyone using the rink must complete a waiver and waivers may be completed ahead of time at titletown.com/waivers .

Season passes for the rink are available for purchase at the Admissions building.

Ariens Hill, the tubing hill adjacent to the ice skating rink, will open in the coming weeks, as soon as sustained weather conditions are favorable for making snow. This year’s tubing hours and admission prices will be available soon.

Titletown is also preparing to kick off winter programming and holiday activities later this month, with the Winter Jubilee Warm-Up and the debut of the Winter Jubilee Light Show presented by Performa and LaForce, on Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27. Details are available here .

