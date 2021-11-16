Hospice Auction a virtual/in-person hybrid

Starting Monday, Nov. 22, the trees will be on display at various Prineville businesses, while the quilts will be on display in the community room of the historic Bowman Museum

St. Charles Foundation will host a hybrid version of its 30th Annual Hospice Christmas Auction from Nov. 22 to Dec. 11. Handmade quilts and elaborately decorated trees — along with other auction items — will be on display in locations around Prineville and available for online bidding.

This year the Foundation partnered with local businesses in Prineville to publicly display the trees and quilts. Starting Monday, Nov. 22, the trees will be on display at various Prineville businesses, while the quilts will be on display in the community room of the historic Bowman Museum. The online auction opens for bidding Friday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. and ends at noon on Saturday, Dec. 11. Funds raised will provide crucial support services for St. Charles Hospice patients and their families.

Online registration is encouraged prior to the event.

For more information on the Hospice Christmas Auction, go to HospiceAuction.org or check out the Facebook page @SCFHospiceAucton.

