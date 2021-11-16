ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

Hospice Auction a virtual/in-person hybrid

By Central Oregonian
 7 days ago

Starting Monday, Nov. 22, the trees will be on display at various Prineville businesses, while the quilts will be on display in the community room of the historic Bowman Museum

St. Charles Foundation will host a hybrid version of its 30th Annual Hospice Christmas Auction from Nov. 22 to Dec. 11. Handmade quilts and elaborately decorated trees — along with other auction items — will be on display in locations around Prineville and available for online bidding.

This year the Foundation partnered with local businesses in Prineville to publicly display the trees and quilts. Starting Monday, Nov. 22, the trees will be on display at various Prineville businesses, while the quilts will be on display in the community room of the historic Bowman Museum. The online auction opens for bidding Friday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. and ends at noon on Saturday, Dec. 11. Funds raised will provide crucial support services for St. Charles Hospice patients and their families.

Online registration is encouraged prior to the event.

For more information on the Hospice Christmas Auction, go to HospiceAuction.org or check out the Facebook page @SCFHospiceAucton.

Portland Tribune

Clackamas Service Center warehouse is a 'powerful new tool'

8,000-square-foot space designed to meet growing need for food aid across county. Clackamas Service Center will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new warehouse. This creates a second location for the nonprofit organization to serve unsheltered people and families experiencing food insecurity. Clackamas Service Center Executive Director Debra...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas Service Center gains 'powerful' tool to fight hunger

The 8,000-square-foot space is designed to meet growing need for food aid across county. Clackamas Service Center will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new warehouse. This creates a second location for the nonprofit organization to serve unsheltered people and families experiencing food insecurity. Clackamas Service Center Executive...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Economic development eyes local business help

The 'Shop Small. Shop Canby.' campaign hopes to jumpstart local shopping efforts during the holiday season. The City of Canby's Economic Development Department is working to jumpstart holiday shopping locally. Economic Development Director Jamie Stickel said, "When you think about crossing off your to-do list, consider looking locally as we...
CANBY, OR
Portland Tribune

Holiday Shop with a Cop in person again

More relaxed COVID rules enable officers and kids to spend time together at stores again. Local law enforcement personnel are looking forward to hosting another Shop with a Cop program this holiday season that should be mostly back to normal. They managed to host the event last year, but due...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Many reasons for local population to be growing

Reasons for the population increase have not been offered, but a look at some positive developments in the community might help explain it. Crook County is once again one of the fastest growing counties in Oregon and the fastest growing in Central Oregon during the past year. The county's estimated...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
