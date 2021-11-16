City street supervisor receives statewide recognition

Scott Smith named Pavement Manager of the Year by Northwest Pavement Management Association

In 2008, City of Prineville Street Supervisor Scott Smith launched a new pavement asset management program.

The intent was to continually improve the pavement condition index of the city's network of streets and establish a regular regimen of maintenance to keep roads in good condition and save tax dollars.

His work recently resulted in special recognition as he was named the Pavement Manager of the Year by the Northwest Pavement Management Association. He received the award during the organization's fall conference in late October.

"I am very honored to get recognized statewide in regards to the ways I have been able to manage pavement," Smith said.

The stated purpose of the Northwest Pavement Management Association (NWPMA) is to foster mutual and beneficial relationships among members as well as with allied agencies, institutions, organizations, and business firms; improve the ability of the members to effectively and efficiently manage their pavements; promote pavement management technology transfer, research, and education; and provide a common forum for the open exchange of ideas related to pavement management systems.

City Engineer Eric Klann nominated Smith, who has served the city for 34 years. In his written nomination, Klann noted that Smith was responsible for implementing a pavement asset management program in 2008 and managing the program ever since. That work has included development of inspection sections, maintenance treatments for the decision tree, costs for treatments and budget options and input of all treatments.Â

"This has greatly benefited the city and under Scott's leadership, the overall PCI has continually increased since 2008. He has been diligent in educating the city council and budget committee about the PCI resulting in steady increases in maintenance funding for the transportation department, which had been stagnant prior."

Klann went on to point out that Smith has "demonstrated a high level of technical involvement by visiting adjacent agency projects" to learn about pros and cons of new treatments, experimenting with different levels of asphalt binder and analyzing samples to determine how they perform in real life versus lab results for climate environment and traffic usage.Â

"He has attended multiple NWPMA conferences and is a strong advocate for pavement management programs because of his high level of understanding of the advantages they provide," he added.

Having directed the Prineville pavement management program for the past 13 years, Smith sees enough value in it that he highly recommends any community adopt one.Â He notes that it has helped the city get the most out of its tax dollars.

Smith is pleased go get recognition for his efforts but hopes to see continued improvement going forward. He acknowledges that the overall network of streets is looking "pretty darn good," but adds that there are still some bad areas that will need addressed.

"We still have a long way to go," he said.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.