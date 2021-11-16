ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, OR

Hay truck driver uninjured in crash

By Jason Chaney
Portland Tribune
 7 days ago

Driver negotiated a corner when it appears that his load shifted causing the truck to roll onto its side

A Baker City resident and his passenger were involved in a hay truck rollover crash Saturday afternoon on Southwest Reservoir Road.

According to a Crook County Sheriff's Office report, the crash occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle motor vehicle crash near milepost 8. Initial reports to Crook County 911 indicated that a semi hauling hay had rolled onto its side spilling the hay it was hauling.

Upon arriving on scene, medics from Alfalfa Fire and Rescue were on scene and evaluating the driver and passenger of the hay truck. Neither were transported to the hospital.

Deputies determined that the driver of the hay truck, 30-year-old Joshua Howard of Baker City, was traveling eastbound with several tons of grass hay. He negotiated a corner when it appears that his load shifted causing the truck to roll onto its side. Deputies and the driver were unable to determine what caused the load to shift, but speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Reservoir Road was reduced to one lane, due to the tractor trailer partially blocking the eastbound lane. One of the diesel tanks was punctured causing diesel to spill onto the ground. SMAF Environmental was dispatched for the fuel spill clean-up. Consolidated Towing and the Crook County Road Department were also dispatched to the scene to assist. No citations were issued.

