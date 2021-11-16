West Virginia man sentenced in fatal shooting of athlete

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to the maximum 15 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a high school student.

Jeriamyah Fortner, 20, of Beckley, was sentenced in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Monday for his guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old Dewayne Marquette Richardson Jr., news outlets reported.

Richardson, a basketball player at Woodrow Wilson High School, was shot once in the chest in May.

Beckley police had said investigators determined that Fortner had an AR-15 rifle and was handling it recklessly when he inadvertently shot Richardson.