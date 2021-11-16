Raleigh County Day Report Center looking to hire peer recovery coach

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Day Report Center, a community corrections program, is looking to hire a peer recovery coach.

According to the center, substance abuse and opioid addiction run rampant through West Virginia.

An employee with the Day Report Center spoke about the importance of a recovery coach during Tuesday’s regular Raleigh County Commission meeting, stating that it is a critical part of the program.

“A peer recovery coach has dealt with substance abuse and these issues, overcame them and has become a healthy and proactive citizen that helps others overcome their addictions,” he said.

In order to hire a recovery coach, the Day Report Center asked the commission to consider a two-year grant in the amount of $96,735.60. The position will be fully funded by federal dollars for 24 months and then reevaluated upon term completion.

The commission approved the grant consideration on Tuesday.