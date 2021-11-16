ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

A World Series of Poker Main Event player won the most ridiculous hand on a dangerous bluff

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=155Yyj_0cyNTzI800

We’ve seen an intense hand from the 2021 World Series of Poker Main Event, a bad beat … and now we’ve got ourselves a memorable one that involves one of the riskiest bluffs I’ve ever seen.

This involves Nicholas Rigby and Ronald Jensen. Rigby had nearly 10 million in chips and Jensen had just over 5 million.

Jensen raised to 325,000 chips with a pair of Kings … and Rigby RAISED AGAIN with a 3-2 offsuit.

Now, let’s pause. I had to look this up, because why would Rigby do that with such a weak hand?

Per Poker News, that’s a combo he loves to play because the hand known in his native Pittsburgh as the “Dirty Diaper” is a thing for him: “Rigby’s friend continued to explain that they play the 3-2 game in Pittsburgh like others play the 7-2 game, where everyone at the table must ship a chip to a player who wins a hand with 7-2. In their case, the bounty is on for when a player takes down a pot with the 3-2.”

OK, fine, but why do it in The Main Event? And he played it earlier in the tournament!! Whatever! Onward!

Jensen raises again to 2.1M and Rigby calls.

The flop? It’s close to perfect: Ace-4-4. It gives Rigby a straight draw, but Jensen must immediately wonder if Rigby is holding an Ace, which would doom his pair of Kings. Jensen checks and Rigby bets 3.01M.

After considering it, Jensen folds and Rigby triumphantly showed his absurdly bad hand!

IT WORKED! Rigby didn’t end up winning it all but he took home $136,100 for his efforts in the Main Event. And that hand helped.

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

The World Series of Poker is Coming To Upstate New York

I love Texas Hold 'Em and was really into watching it on TV and playing in local tournaments. I even played in a local satellite tournament years ago for the World Series of Poker. How did I do? Well, let's just say it's a whole lot easier to be brilliant when you're watching poker on TV and you can see your opponent's cards. I was bounced after just a few hours.
GAMBLING
chatsports.com

WSOP 2021 | Are There Any Poker Goals Left After Winning the Main Event?

2005 World Series of Poker Main Event champion, Joe Hachem, is in the house! 16-years after his epic $7,500,000 win Joe continues to build his poker resume, but what's left to conquer after winning the most coveted poker tournament (and title) on the planet? He tells Tiffany Michelle about his poker micro goals, whether he gets respect from players at the table and what it feels like to step foot into the poker arena that completely changed his life.
GAMBLING
chatsports.com

2021 WSOP Day 42: Main Event Whittled to 2,362 Players

World Series of Poker, Qui Nguyen, Hossein Ensan, Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Chris Moneymaker, Scotty Nguyen, Joe Hachem, Kevin Song. Day 42 of the 2021 World Series of Poker (WSOP) saw the tournament areas of the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino packed to the rafters with the mammoth-sized WSOP Main Event Day 2cef, the $1,111 Little One for One Drop, and the $1,500 Seven Card Stud Hi-Lo tournaments all taking place.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poker Player#Poker Tournament#Poker Table#Bluffs#Ace
chatsports.com

Ronan Sweeney Leads Pack in partpoker Irish Poker Masters KO Main Event Day 1A

World Series of Poker, Ireland, Texas hold 'em, World Championship of Online Poker, Irish people, pool. Ireland's Ronan Sweeney topped the list of the 39 survivors from Day 1A in the Irish Poker Masters KO €1M GTD Main Event on partypoker. The first starting flight saw a total of 259 entries which contributed €259,000 to the seven-figure prize pool.
GAMBLING
chatsports.com

The Muck: Poker Twitter Debates Angle-Shooting in WSOP Main Event

In this edition of The Muck, the poker community debates if Chance Kornuth angle-shot in a hand during the 2021 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event. Kornuth reached Day 6 of poker's world championship event with a big stack and is in contention for the $8 million prize. He's among the favorites going forward given that he's one of the best players in the field.
GAMBLING
CBS Sports

Koray Aldemir wins 2021 World Series of Poker Main Event, takes home $8M

Koray Aldemir is now much richer than he was on Tuesday. The German poker player won the World Series of Poker Main Event on Wednesday night and in the process secured an $8 million payout. Aldemir beat out American George Holmes at the final table in the No-Limit Texas Hold'em World Championship.
GAMBLING
wsop.com

THE WORLD SERIES OF POKER MOVES TO THE STRIP AT BALLYS AND PARIS LAS VEGAS IN 2022

LAS VEGAS (Nov. 17, 2021) – Caesars Entertainment’s World Series of Poker (WSOP®) announced today that the 53rd annual World Series of Poker tournament will be held at Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, May 31 – July 19, 2022, with actor, comedian and card player Vince Vaughn named as the event’s official celebrity Master of Ceremonies. Following a successful 17-year run at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, the WSOP continues its tradition as the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world at an all-new location. For the first time, the WSOP will be held at the heart of the famed Las Vegas Strip inside Bally’s and Paris.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Gambling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A horrible bad beat came at the worst time during 2021 World Series of Poker Main Event final table

And then, there were three. Just a trio of players — Koray Aldemir, Jack Oliver and George Holmes — are left at the final table of the 2021 World Series of Poker Main Event. And although Joshua Remitio finished fourth (don’t be TOO sad, he ended up with $2.3 million for his efforts), this hand is an all-timer that he may not forget.
GAMBLING
chatsports.com

Nathan Steuer Wins RGPS Horseshoe Council Bluffs $420 Main Event ($39,085)

Day 2 of the RunGood Poker Series (RGPS) Horseshoe Council Bluffs $420 Golden Ticket Main Event saw 77 players from a 505-entry field return to the felt, with an entry into the RGPS All-Stars ProAm at stake, as well a RGPS All-Stars ring, and the grand prize of $39,085. After nearly thirteen hours, it was Nathan Steuer, a roofing industry project manager, who earned the trip to Vegas and the lion's share of the prize pool after a heads-up battle with Cody Bartlett.
GAMBLING
staradvertiser.com

Las Vegas Advisor: The World Series of Poker in progress in Las Vegas

The Main Event of the 52nd World Series of Poker is in play, drawing 6,650 players who put up $10,000 for the entry fee or won their way in through qualifying tournaments. That’s a 23% drop from the 8,569-player field in the most recent live event in 2019 (the tournament was played almost completely online in 2020), but a healthy showing considering the presence of ongoing COVID-19 precautions that caused some to stay away.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegasnews.com

World Series of Poker Heading to the Strip in 2022 With Vince Vaughn

Caesars Entertainment’s 53rd annual WSOP confirms Summer 2022 dates andcelebrity Master of Ceremonies Vince Vaughn. Caesars Entertainment’s World Series of Poker announced today that the 53rd annual World Series of Poker tournament will be held at Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, May 31 – July 19, 2022, with actor, comedian and card player Vince Vaughn named as the event’s official celebrity Master of Ceremonies. Following a successful 17-year run at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, the WSOP continues its tradition as the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world at an all-new location. For the first time, the WSOP will be held at the heart of the famed Las Vegas Strip inside Bally’s and Paris.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ComicBook

WWE Survivor Series: WWE Reportedly Planning Something Big for Main Event

The Survivor Series remains one of the biggest pay-per-view events that take place within the roster of WWE's major milestones for the year, and it seems that this year's event is planning for something big to take place in the main event that will see current world heavyweight champion Big E face off against Universal Champion Roman Reigns. With this year also featuring the 25th anniversary of the Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson, taking steps into the ring for the first time within World Wrestling Entertainment, could the former WWE Superstar be making a return?
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy