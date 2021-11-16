ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Deere Workers Voting on Third Offer

myklgr.com
 7 days ago

Union workers employed by Deere and Company vote this week on a third and final offer from Deere. The tentative agreement, announced Friday, includes modest modifications to the previous tentative agreement presented...

www.myklgr.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Deere strike to end as workers vote to approve contract

(Reuters) - A majority of Deere (NYSE:DE) & Co's striking workers on Wednesday voted to approve a modified contract proposed by the farm equipment maker, ending a near six-week strike, the United Auto Workers union said in a statement. India's Paytm crashes in market debut, business model questioned By Reuters...
LABOR ISSUES
The Oregonian

John Deere workers vote to end high-profile monthlong strike

DETROIT — Deere & Co. workers approved a new contract Wednesday that will deliver 10% raises immediately and end a monthlong strike for more than 10,000 employees. The United Auto Workers union says 61% of the members approved the deal with the tractor maker on their third vote, even though this offer was strikingly similar to one that 55% of workers rejected two weeks ago.
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Striking workers set for crucial vote as Deere mulls options

(Reuters) – About 10,000 striking workers at Deere & Co will vote again on Wednesday to approve or reject a modified contract proposed by the company, as the longest strike in more than three decades forces the world’s largest farm equipment maker to consider other options. Deere has not publicly...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
Herald & Review

Voting underway for third ratification vote of UAW strike against John Deere

Voting is underway for the more than 10,000 members of the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America on the third ratification vote of the over month-long strike. Deere made its “last, best, and final” offer on Friday in hopes of ending the strike. Quad-City Deere...
ELECTIONS
KWQC

Labor expert weighs in on Deere strike ahead of third vote

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An important day for John Deere and UAW members as workers on strike head to the polls Wednesday and cast a vote for the third time on a “modified final offer”. “Deere used to be the preeminent place to work. You hoped that Deere would hire...
ECONOMY
Industry Week

Deere Workers to Vote On Modified Second Agreement

Deere & Co. is making one more effort to reach a deal with striking UAW workers. Despite previously calling its second tentative agreement its “final and best” offer, Deere & Co. management have sent a new version to union negotiators with what the United Auto Workers called “modest modifications,” enough that it would send the contract to members for a vote.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Deere And Company#United Auto Workers#Uaw#The Des Moines Register#Nafb News Service
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
organiclifestylemagazine.com

Federal Court Blocks Biden’s Vaccine Mandate for Businesses

Biden’s vaccine mandate has been temporarily halted by a federal judge. Biden’s vaccine mandate required private businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccines. The fifth US circuit court of appeals allowed an emergency stay of the requirement by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Many governors argued it...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy