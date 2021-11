Both the live cattle and lean hog contracts had a successful day, but the feeder cattle market sank lower upon the corn market’s rally. Wednesday’s trade was significant for the market even though it didn’t necessarily mean that the futures contracts shot sharply higher. The announcement that the Biden administration may allow for some pork plants to run faster chain speeds could be extremely positive if plants are indeed able to do so, and whenever the cash cattle market can rally it’s a positive signal for the markets.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO