The True Story of How a High-Society Divorce Sparked the Art Auction of the Year

‘Never copy only create’ was the motto of the three Cartier brothers, Louis, Pierre and Jacques. The idea, my grandfather Jean-Jacques Cartier explained, was that inspiration could – and indeed should – come from everywhere except from existing jewellery. And so the Cartiers and their designers soaked up ideas from their surroundings: they walked barefoot through ancient temples, marvelled at modern skyscrapers, were first in line at ground-breaking theatre productions and never without a sketchbook as they wandered through museums. The seeds of inspiration came from far and wide, from old and new, but somehow the jewels they inspired always tapped into the mood of the day: the almond-shaped motifs in a 1920s bandeau may have been inspired by pre-Islamic Iranian book-bindings but made in diamonds, framed by rubies and set against black steel, they became strikingly avant-garde.

