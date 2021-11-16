Sturgeon under fire for ‘avoidable uncertainty’ over Covid vaccine passports
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said a decision on whether to expand the scheme would be made next week. A decision on whether Scotland’s coronavirus vaccine passport scheme is be extended will not be made until next week – with Nicola Sturgeon accused of “creating wholly avoidable uncertainty” for businesses by...
Scotland's vaccine passport scheme could be expanded to more hospitality and leisure venues amid fears of a new wave of Covid-19 cases over winter. Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the rules may need to be tightened in order to prevent a return to lockdown. This could also include requiring...
As bizarre aspects of the lockdown goes, there has been none so daft as the SNP’s threat on Tuesday to extend its deeply flawed vaccine passport programme to pubs. That’s the only conclusion that any normal person could draw from their stated aim to make “indoor hospitality venues” subject to the same restrictions that currently apply to nightclubs.
Scotland’s hospitality sector said it was facing a “stay of execution” after Nicola Sturgeon announced no decision will be made on extending Covid vaccine passports until next week. The First Minister had been expected to tell MSPs whether the current coronavirus certification scheme – which applies to nightclubs and some...
Covid rules stay the same - for now. The Scottish government has agreed to keep the current regulations in place, but continuing high case numbers will "illustrate the need for continued precautions" A decision could be taken on Tuesday to extend the vaccine certification scheme to more hospitality venues, theatres...
Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann has said "now is the time" for a phased introduction of a Covid passport scheme. Ministers will consider on Wednesday what settings will require the pass, with the nation grappling with high levels of community transmission. With the UK's highest Covid rates, Wales extended its Covid pass scheme - which demonstrates people are fully vaccinated or have had a recent negative lateral flow test - to cinemas, theatres and concert halls. Pubs warned that they must not be next, saying it would be "counter-productive and put brewers and pubs in jeopardy". The Welsh government said no decision has been made on extending the scheme to the hospitality industry.
A mandatory system of Covid-19 vaccine certificates should already have been introduced in Northern Ireland, two Stormont ministers have said. Naomi Long and Nichola Mallon commented after Health Minister Robin Swann said the executive would discuss a mandatory Covid-19 passport scheme this week. His proposal comes two weeks after social...
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Sammy Wilson has said he hopes his party will try to stop the introduction of mandatory Covid-19 vaccine certificates in Northern Ireland. He described it as a "bad policy" and said it would be an infringement on people's freedoms. The Stormont executive will discuss the...
DUP ministers opposed the move, but the other four Executive parties supported it. Mandatory vaccine passports are set to be introduced in Northern Ireland after Stormont ministers voted by a majority to support the move. The PA news agency understands DUP ministers opposed Health Minister Robin Swann’s proposal at the...
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. People whose health has suffered because their care was disrupted during the pandemic are now being admitted to hospital in greater numbers, NHS staff tell us. And this - as much as Covid itself - is driving pressure on the health service. Here's our analysis.
Pubs, restaurants and nightclubs in the Republic of Ireland will have to close at midnight from Thursday, as the country aims to stem a rise in Covid cases. Normal opening hours had only resumed last month, after an earlier 23:30 curfew was lifted. The hospitality industry has warned the decision would be "extraordinarily difficult" for late bars, which have a licence to serve alcohol until 02:30, rather than the normal weekend closing time of 00:30 for other pubs and bars. People will also be advised to work from home from Friday, reversing another policy change in September. Ireland has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world but has seen infections surge this month, with 4,570 reported on Monday.
Northern Ireland ministers have voted in favour of Covid vaccine passports to be introduced from next month. Under the measure, people have to provide a passport or proof of a Covid test result to access nightclubs, pubs or restaurants. DUP ministers voted against the proposal but Sinn Féin, SDLP, Alliance...
Nicola Sturgeon’s vaccine passport scheme has led to only an extremely small rise in young Scots getting their jabs, with vaccination rates remaining “similar” to England’s, her government’s assessment has found ahead of her decision next week on extending it. An evidence paper published on Friday found the scheme was...
Sajid Javid has urged people between the ages of 40 and 49 to book a Covid booster jab from tomorrow in order to keep Covid surges seen in parts of Europe “at bay”.The extended eligibility of the booking service for boosters will also coincide with 16 and 17-year-olds being urged to book a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from Monday.Earlier this week, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised the government that all adults over 40 should be offered a third jab six months after their second – a recommendation that ministers accepted.Those eligible for a booster...
It appears that Malaysia’s plan to vaccinate children below 12 years old against COVID-19 will begin much later in 2022. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has revealed during an online global town hall session that the COVID-19 vaccines for children would only arrive towards the end of the second quarter of 2022. He said this is due to vaccine inequity which is one of the global challenges in fighting the pandemic.
Dame Kate Bingham said the machinery of Whitehall is “dominated by process, rather than outcome, causing delay and inertia.”. The former chairwoman of the UK’s vaccine taskforce has urged the Government to “do better” in its preparation for future disease outbreaks. Dame Kate Bingham, who stood down from her role...
It was supposed to be the cornerstone of the European strategy to open up to tourism when issuing vaccination certificates. However, it seems the strategy keeps changing to keep up with the current times. In the summer, when France opened up, they announced that all sorts of indoor places including museums and restaurants (and plane rides) would be required to validate the vaccination status of those visiting. Only those who are vaccinated would be able to visit these places. However, they need to present an EU Covid Passport (or a digital equivalent)
Aviation minister Robert Courts said he wants the aviation sector to ‘bounce back’ from the pandemic. England’s rules for international travel will be reviewed in January, the aviation minister said. Robert Courts said he wants the aviation sector to “bounce back” from the coronavirus pandemic as he confirmed the regulations...
Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
