Another Housewife is getting the documentary treatment. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is the focus of a new film coming to Hulu later this month. The Housewife and the Shah Shocker, premiering on Monday, November 29, will feature interviews with Housewives commentators as well as friends and family who know Shah, 48. According to a press release, the film will also include interviews with Penny Jo Pucket and Marie Walker, two of the alleged victims of the suspected telemarketing scheme that led to the reality star’s March arrest.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO