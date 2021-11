Despite the overwhelming attention to the new Ben Simmons rumors and recent COVID outbreak, the Sixers still have a basketball game to play today. Sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference with an 8-2 record and riding a six game winning streak heading into this matchup, the Sixers are arguably the hottest team in the NBA. They will face a Knicks team that is coming off a 126-109 loss to the Cavs last night, so look for the Sixers to take advantage of some tired legs.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO