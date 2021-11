First, Alabama head coach Nick Saban loses his mind on the sidelines. Then, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley did the exact same thing. This weekend is starting to look like one of the most memorable college football weekends in some time. Not for the reasons you may be thinking, though. There weren’t any major records broken or anything like that. But two of college football’s most prominent coaches lost their cool on the sideline during their respective games. We already talked about Nick Saban’s Saturday tirade in a previous Outsider article. You can check that out here. But for now, we are going to focus on Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and what happened during the Sooners game against the Baylor Bears.

