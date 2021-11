Mason Starts Fast and Kept the Pressure on the Red and Blue. The University of Pennsylvania was hoping to bounce back after a loss at Florida State. This game was closer to home for the Quakers, but the host George Mason Patriots got off to a quick start to hand Penn their second loss of the season 87 – 66 at the Eagle Bank Arena. The Quakers are still finding their way as they played only once in 613 days, that two days ago. They needed to have a good start. Penn did not and Mason did.

PENN, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO