MLB free agency: 6 potential landing spots for Javier Baez

In an historically deep class of free agents, infielder Javier Baez stands out as an especially intriguing talent with a flawed but useful skill-set.

The two-time All-Star boasts a unique blend of above-average power and above-average defense at multiple positions. On the down side, he's one of the league's whiff kings, racking up strikeouts at an alarming rate while showing little plate discipline and rarely drawing walks. With this profile, Baez has to hit his way on base, and when he's not, the droughts can be especially dry.

All of which points to a different sort of player, one who might not be every team's cup of tea but who routinely rates out as above-average -- with an All-Star ceiling. Baez is one of a handful of star shortstops in free agency this year, so his market could be stunted to some degree by the presence of his more coveted peers.

On the other hand, it's a game of musical chairs, and there will be suitors in need who miss out on the Carlos Correas and Corey Seagers of the world. Here's a look at some of the potential suitors for the services of "El Mago."

New York Mets

Baez's time with the Mets, following a trade at the deadline, was a miniature of the Javy Baez Experience. Moving to second base to accommodate his pal Francisco Lindor, Baez struggled with injury and ineffectiveness out of the gates with the Amazin's. He slumped in August and missed time with a strained hamstring, returning only to churn out a series of lowlights with head-scratching play and an unnecessary row with Mets fans. He took accountability for the flap, though, and erupted at the plate in September, finishing out the year with the second best wRC+ of his career at 116.

Last month, it was reported both sides were interested in exploring a potential extension that would keep Baez in Queens as Lindor's double-play partner for years to come. This one feels like it could have legs.

Seattle Mariners

It's unclear whether there have been any talks between the Mariners and Baez, but, last month, Seattle general manager Jerry DiPoto made the somewhat unusual move of name-checking Baez, specifically, citing him as the type of player his team would be coveting in free agency. DiPoto was stressing the importance of positional flexibility, and he also mentioned infielder Marcus Semien as someone of interest.

The Mariners finished with 90 wins in 2021, and while JP Crawford appears to be entrenched as the everyday shortstop, second base looks like an obvious position to upgrade. Midseason acquisition Abraham Toro played admirably at the keystone after coming over from the Astros, but he might profile more as a utility man.

Detroit Tigers

The Tigers registered one of the first splashy signings of the offseason by reaching a deal with former Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez. While the E-Rod signing seemed to come out of nowhere, it had already been reported that the Tigers are interested in coming away with one of the premier shortstops, too. Far be it for us to discourage them from kicking the tires on Correa, Seager, Semien, or Trevor Story, but they could also do a lot worse than Baez, who contributes on both offense and defense, and might come at a price that allows them to spend elsewhere as they endeavor to improve at several positions.

Texas Rangers

Like the Tigers, the Rangers are widely reported to be interested in opening up the checkbook this offseason, after a few years of scaling down. Baez would seem to be a fit at any number of infield positions, though obviously his addition would need to be part of a larger infusion of talent in order to get the Rangers back in the position to compete.

Houston Astros

Correa's departure from Houston seems to be increasingly likely. Reports earlier this month said the Astros offered their longtime shortstop a contract extension of around $160 million for five years. While that's life-changing money for most of us, by most accounts it's likely a decidedly modest offer compared to what Correa will end up with -- perhaps by as much as half.

While it seems unlikely the Astros would offer Baez a deal similar to what they had reportedly offered Correa, it might not even take that much to secure Baez's services. The good folks at MLB Trade Rumors predicted Baez will secure a deal in the neighborhood of five years and $100 million.

New York Yankees

The Bronx Bombers were reportedly interested in acquiring Baez at the deadline, and already GM Brian Cashman has said he is looking to upgrade the team up the middle this offseason, with shortstop an obvious position of need after Gleyber Torres struggled there defensively.

Baez's strikeout tendencies would exacerbate the Yankees' contact issues, but his glove work would be a major upgrade up the middle.

