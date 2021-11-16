ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jen Psaki sighs as Fox reporter asks why Biden suggested Kyle Rittenhouse was a ‘white supremacist’

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hQG3d_0cyNPFzE00

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was heard loudly sighing at a Fox News journalist when he asked why President Joe Biden once suggested Kyle Rittenhouse was a “white supremacist”.

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy questioned Ms Psaki about the president’s past comments during the White House press briefing on Monday.

In September 2020, as the race for the White House heated up, Mr Biden posted a video on social media which included a clip of Mr Rittenhouse carrying the AR-15 he used to shoot dead two men and wound a third during a night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, one month earlier.

“There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night,” Mr Biden tweeted alongside the video, in reference to his opponent Donald Trump who had refused to condemn white supremacists during a presidential debate.

Last week, Mr Rittenhouse’s mother accused the president of defaming her son and said she was “in shock” and was “angry” at his comments.

“He is not a white supremacist. He is not a racist,” Wendy Rittenhouse said of her son in an interview with Fox News .

“I was in shock. I was angry. President Biden don’t know my son, whatsoever,” she said, adding that she felt Mr Biden “did that for the votes”.

"Why did President Biden suggest that Kyle Rittenhouse, on trial in Kenosha, is a white supremacist?" Mr Doocy asked the press secretary in Monday’s briefing.

Ms Psaki paused and could be heard letting out a deep sigh before saying that she would not comment on an ongoing trial but that the president is against “vigilantes patrolling our communities with assault weapons”.

"So, Peter, what I’m not going to speak to right now is anything about an ongoing trial, nor the president’s past comments," she said.

"What I can reiterate for you is the president’s view that we shouldn’t have, broadly speaking, vigilantes patrolling our communities with assault weapons.”

“We shouldn’t have opportunists corrupting peaceful protests by rioting and burning down the communities they claim to represent anywhere in the country."

She added: “As you know, closing arguments in this particular case which I’m not speaking to I’m just making broad comments about his own view.

“There’s an ongoing trial. We are awaiting a verdict. Beyond that, I’m not going to speak to any individuals or this case.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cTsKv_0cyNPFzE00

Mr Doocy continued to push the matter, saying that the president “has spoken to it already” and questioning whether he did make his comments to win votes as Ms Rittenhouse claimed.

Ms Psaki doubled down that she would not be drawn on an ongoing case but that the president is committed “to turn down the temperature on the angry, divisive rhetoric and actions” seen during the Trump administration.

"I just have nothing more to speak to an ongoing case where the closing arguments were just made," she said.

"President Biden ran on a promise to bring Americans together and to turn down the temperature on the angry, divisive rhetoric and actions we saw over the past four years.

"We’re here to provide support. And obviously we’re going to wait for any verdict to come out. And beyond that, certainly we are hopeful that any protests will be peaceful."

The judge in Mr Rittenhouse’s homicide trial has told the jury they must ignore the opinions of both Mr Biden and his predecessor Mr Trump.

“You will pay no heed to the opinions of anyone, even the president of the United States, or the president before him,” Judge Bruce Schroeder said on Monday.

Mr Biden and Mr Trump took opposing stances on the case during the presidential race last year.

Mr Trump claimed that Mr Rittenhouse – an avid supporter of the then-president – appeared to have acted in self-defence and “was trying to get away” from the men he shot.

Mr Rittenhouse, a white 18-year-old, is currently on trial for killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz on 25 August 2020 during protests over the police shooting of black man Jacob Blake.

He claims he was acting in self-defence when he shot the three men with an AR-15 while the prosecution claims he was the threat after arming himself with the firearm and traveling from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha that night.

Jurors began deliberations on Tuesday after the prosecution and defence both gave closing arguments the day before.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden accused of exaggerating story of Jill Biden’s narrow escape from house fire

President Joe Biden is fond of using anecdotes from his past to explain his actions, but one such rhetorical flourish raised eyebrows last week when he said that his house had once burned down with First Lady Jill Biden inside.On 16 November, Mr Biden was in Woodstock, New Hampshire to discuss how his $1.2trn bipartisan infrastructure legislation would fund repairs to the 82-year-old Pemigewasset River Bridge when he appeared to recall a catastrophic housefire at his Delaware home.The bridge, he said, “saves lives and solves problems” and is relied upon by public services such as the nearby fire station.“Without this...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

PolitiFact gives Jen Psaki 'false' rating over claim 'no economist' believes Biden agenda will fuel inflation

PolitiFact is pushing back against White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about her claim painting a rosier picture about President Biden's spending agenda among economists. During a press briefing last week, Psaki rejected concerns that Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill would contribute to the ongoing inflation crisis, telling reporters, "no economist out there is projecting that this will have a negative impact on inflation."
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Illinois State
Business Insider

Biden is telling allies he'll run in 2024 but one Democratic donor said many are just 'praying that Trump runs,' report says

President Joe Biden says he's running for reelection in 2024 despite his sinking approval ratings. One Democratic donor told The Washington Post he thinks any Democrat could beat Donald Trump. Trump has not officially announced a 2024 campaign but has teased it multiple times. President Joe Biden is telling people...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Peter Doocy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
milwaukeesun.com

Kamala Harris ripped for Rittenhouse reaction

US Vice President Kamala Harris has claimed the justice system is not ?equitable? in her reaction to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. Critics have swiftly dropped reminders of her own record as a prosecutor. Harris said in a Friday public statement that there is "still more work to do" to improve...
KENOSHA, WI
The Atlantic

The Complicated Truth About Trump 2024

If Donald Trump tries to run for president again, one of his former campaign advisers has a plan to dissuade him. Anticipating that Trump may not know who Adlai Stevenson was or that he lost two straight presidential elections in the 1950s, this ex-adviser figures he or someone else might need to explain the man’s unhappy fate. They’ll remind Trump that if he were beaten in 2024, he would join Stevenson as one of history’s serial losers. “I think that would resonate,” said this person, who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to talk more freely. “Trump hates losers.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

The inflation-fighting step Biden has yet to take

(CNN) — President Joe Biden has offered multiple responses to spiking inflation: investigating gas prices, smoothing supply chains, touting benefit programs. None offers Americans much immediate relief. At the same time, Biden has resisted one step that would: Lifting tariffs on Chinese imports would save the average household hundreds of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Supremacists#Fox News#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
POLITICO

Why Biden picked Powell

In the end, President Joe Biden did what many close to him expected: He took a longer-than-anticipated amount of time to arrive at a reasonable, moderate decision that thrilled few but carried limited risk.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

348K+
Followers
135K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy