ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Video: Fire at House for Sale in Pacoima

By Keith Johnson,Key News Editor
Key News Network
Key News Network
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nEqKj_0cyNOoR400

Firefighters extinguished flames at a house for sale on Amboy Avenue in Pacoima.

Pacoima Structure Fire (; 1:32)

Pacoima: Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire Monday, Nov. 15, at 9:13 p.m. on the 9500 block of Amboy Avenue in Pacoima. When units arrived, they found an unoccupied, for sale, one-story house with light smoke showing. Firefighters started attacking the small amount of flames from the roof. LAFD knocked down the fire within 15 minutes.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Residents Evacuate, Rescued from Burning Westlake Apartment Building

Firefighters assess one of the elderly victims of an apartment fire in Westlake Monday night.Zak Holman/KNN. Westlake: Residents of a Westlake apartment building on 3rd Street evacuated Monday night, and others were rescued by firefighters when a fire erupted on the second floor. Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived on the 1400 block of West 3rd Street at 9:21 p.m. to find a two-story, center hall apartment building with heavy smoke showing, according to LAFD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway in Chino

First responders arrive at scene of double fatal freeway crash in Chino.Tony Velasco. Chino, CA: Chino Valley Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to an early morning collision on the 60 Freeway in Chino that left two people dead. Three vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred just before 2:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, on the Westbound 60 Freeway, east of Mountain Avenue, according to a press release from Captain Salvador Suárez, CHP Rancho Cucamonga Area/Inland Division.
CHINO, CA
Key News Network

Smash and Grab Robbery at Nordstrom in Fairfax District

Shattered glass, merchandise stolen in Nordstrom at the Grove robbery.Keith Johnson/KNN. Los Angeles: Nordstrom at the Grove Shopping Center at Fairfax Avenue and 3rd Street, was broken into late Monday night. The smash and grab robbery entailed broken glass and stolen merchandise. Police responded to reports around 10:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, of about 20 people breaking into Nordstrom at the Grove in the Fairfax District. When Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at the scene, they found one vehicle fleeing from the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Pacoima, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Key News Network

Firefighters Battle Burning Apartment Fully Engulfed in Flames

Firefighters battle a Ventura apartment fire early Saturday morning.Zak Holman / KNN. Ventura: A second story apartment was fully involved in flames by the time first responders arrived at approximately 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The fire, which was initially reported at 1300 Saratoga Ave. in Ventura, was corrected to the 1300 block of Cypress Point Ln. Ventura Police Department officers arrived at the scene and searched the building before the fire department arrival and reported no victims trapped.
VENTURA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Structure Fire#The Fire Within#Accident#House For Sale In Pacoima#Lafd
Key News Network

Tow Truck Operator Assaulted with Vehicle in Panorama City

Injured tow truck operator assaulted with vehicle is transported to hospital.Zak Holman. Panorama City: A tow truck operator was intentionally struck by a vehicle just outside of the 'Top Hat Towing' yard located on the 13900 block of Saticoy Street at approximately 10:55 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in the Panorama City neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles, in the San Fernando Valley. The suspect remained at the location, but there was some confusion surrounding the specifics regarding how the operator was injured. Multiple witnesses were being interviewed by Los Angeles Police Department officers at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
642
Followers
87
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy