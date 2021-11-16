Video: Fire at House for Sale in Pacoima

Injured tow truck operator assaulted with vehicle is transported to hospital.Zak Holman. Panorama City: A tow truck operator was intentionally struck by a vehicle just outside of the 'Top Hat Towing' yard located on the 13900 block of Saticoy Street at approximately 10:55 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in the Panorama City neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles, in the San Fernando Valley. The suspect remained at the location, but there was some confusion surrounding the specifics regarding how the operator was injured. Multiple witnesses were being interviewed by Los Angeles Police Department officers at the scene.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO