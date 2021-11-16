ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Azeem Rafiq’s evidence exposes the depth of racism across the UK

By Tom Peck
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HNxYY_0cyNObxd00

“Brit is short for Briton. Aussie is short for Australian. P*** is short for Pakistani. What’s the problem?”

“Why should we have to change our sense of humour because this lad doesn’t like our banter?”

“If people hate this country so much and think we’re all a bunch of racists, use the airport.”

Just a small selection there of some of the comments to be found beneath video footage of the cricketer Azeem Rafiq , doing his best to hold back tears at a parliamentary committee hearing, as he talks of racist abuse and carrying his son “from the hospital to the graveyard”.

Why repeat it? Why give it the time of the day? Well, because, as Rafiq has been making clear for a very long time, and never with more courage and articulation than in his jaw-dropping and horrific evidence on Tuesday morning, things have to change. There has to be an understanding, first and foremost, that racism is alive and well in Britain today . It is thriving. It is hammering out of the fingers of ever more emboldened keyboard warriors up and down the country, and it doesn’t stop there.

Rafiq is 30 years old. As he sat before the committee, recounting years of racist abuse that, he said, left him considering taking his own life, until the stillbirth of his son in 2018 finally compelled him to stop looking the other way and to do something about it, he was quite rightly praised for his courage. But it takes more than bravery to do what he’s done. It takes tenacity, intelligence, determination, and a strategic approach to a fight with Yorkshire County Cricket Club that he had no natural right to win, even though the moral case was so obviously on his side.

“The word p*** was used constantly,” he said, of his time in the Yorkshire dressing room. “‘You’ll sit over there near the toilets’, ‘elephant washers’.”

Ten years ago, as chance would have it, Tottenham Hotspur football fans used to sing a chant about Emmanual Adebayor , in which he too was called an “elephant washer”. Complaints were registered. A spokesperson for the club denied the chant was racist, and that the “Crown Prosecution Service do not consider it racist”. The Crown Prosecution Service issued a clarifying statement of its own, to make clear they had never said such a thing, and that it certainly was racist.

It seems laughable now that such a discussion could have occurred, in the public domain, in the not exactly anciently historic year of 2011, as to whether or not it was racist to refer to a man from Togo as an “elephant washer”. But that’s what happened. It really did. And a football club that likes nothing more these days than to hand out training T-shirts to their players with the appropriate slogans, to applaud them as they took the knee, really were so blatantly on the wrong side of it.

So this is the world in which Azeem Rafiq and the rest of us were living. And we are still living in it now. It’s just rare, rarer perhaps than it should be, for a man of Rafiq’s rare gifts to stand up and say, “No, I am not going to take this anymore.”

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter by clicking here

He spoke of how hard it is to decide, for yourself, that you have to take action. “For a person of colour to accept you are being treated differently because of your race or your religion is a tough thing to take,” he said.

That before you can take action against racism, you have to accept you have been a victim of it. That people you know, and perhaps even like and admire, have discriminated against you. That is a pain that is easier to ignore than to confront, and that is why things do not change.

“When I lost my son I thought, ‘hang on a minute,’” Rafiq continued. “I’ve seen other players have family tragedies and get support beyond measure. And I have just carried my son from the hospital to the graveyard and how I’m getting treated here is not right. It became very clear to myself that I’d been looking the other way. There’s a problem here.”

The litany of outrages were long indeed. About being forced to down red wine in the back of a car at the age of 15. Rafiq is a Muslim. (That he later became, by his own account, a heavy drinker is still, for many people, considered some kind of mitigation against that outrageous incident.) About his friend, Gary Ballance, using the word “Kevin” to describe all people of colour. Another teammate, the England batsman Alex Hales, had a black dog named Kevin, which he alleged to be an extension of the joke.

But as shocking as any of it is, none of it, frankly, was any worse, any more outrageous, than the comments that have been made about Rafiq online today, right now, and will be again tomorrow, by people with public profiles, linked, in some cases, to their employers. But they don’t care.

After Rafiq came the parade of suits. The now former Yorkshire County Cricket Club chairman, who resigned, apparently in response to the management structures of the club being too arcane to allow him to take the action he would have liked. And then Tom Harrison, chairman of the England Cricket Board, who said, in all seriousness, that he would liked to have acted sooner but “Yorkshire were very clear that they wanted to run this investigation themselves”. And they are, quite farcically, allowed to do so.

You hardly need to have done a PhD in jurisprudence to understand that, in these kind of affairs, the accused party doesn’t tend to look into the matter themselves. If they did, you wouldn’t need a police force, or even a judiciary, you’d just get Fred West or whomever it might be to accept the error of his ways and decide on an appropriate sentence.

These preposterous structures are all in jeopardy now. Through the force of his character, Rafiq, we must hope, has torched them, though he shouldn’t have had to sacrifice so much of himself to do so. Like all those who become known for winning fights against outrageous prejudice, there is always a sense of what more they might have done with their talents, if that miserable fight hadn’t had to be fought. But more so, there remains the growing evidence that things are going backwards.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Lord Patel apologises to Azeem Rafiq over handling of racism allegations

New Yorkshire chair Lord Patel has apologised to Azeem Rafiq over the county’s handling of his racism and bullying allegations. The county have been widely criticised, with the England and Wales Cricket Board’s suspension of their right to host international matches and other major games set to hit their finances hard, alongside sponsors walking away.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Who is Lord Patel and can he resolve the Azeem Rafiq racism crisis?

Yorkshire’s new chairman Lord Kamlesh Patel appeared in front of the media on Monday to discuss his appointment and plans to lead the club’s response to the ongoing Azeem Rafiq racism crisis.Here the PA news agency looks at some of the key issued raised.Who is Lord Patel and what is his role in the case?Born in Kenya but raised in Bradford, Patel is a fresh face at Yorkshire He was only appointed to his post on Friday following the resignation of Roger Hutton and represents a new broom at Headingley He is, though, a vastly experienced figure inside...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Adil Rashid supports Azeem Rafiq claim – a timeline of Yorkshire’s racism crisis

Yorkshire and England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has corroborated Azeem Rafiq’s claim that Michael Vaughan made racially insensitive comments to a group of players of Asian ethnicity at the county.Here, the PA news agency provides a timeline of developments in the Yorkshire racism crisis so far.September 2, 2020 – In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, former England Under-19 captain Rafiq reveals: “I know how close I was to committing suicide during my time at Yorkshire” over what he describes as “institutional racism” at the county.September 3, 2020 – Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton confirms a formal investigation into Rafiq’s claims will “start in...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Ballance
Person
Alex Hales
Person
Azeem Rafiq
newschain

DCMS receives report from Yorkshire into Azeem Rafiq’s racism complaints

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee has confirmed it is now in possession of the report into Azeem Rafiq’s racism case against Yorkshire. The parliamentary group will hold an evidence session on Tuesday into the wide-ranging allegations of institutionalised racism against Yorkshire and had called on the club to share a full and unredacted copy of the independent investigation beforehand.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Uk#Aussie#Australian#Pakistani#Tottenham Hotspur
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq’s racism experience ‘prevalent throughout cricket’, Nasser Hussain believes

Former England captain Nasser Hussain says racism is “prevalent throughout” English cricket and believes British Asian people will have identified with the discrimination suffered by Azeem Rafiq.Former Yorkshire player Rafiq gave testimony before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee of MPs on Tuesday detailing the racism he suffered at the club, after a botched internal investigation by Yorkshire led to a backlash from fans, pundits and the general public.In the weeks since the findings of the report were first announced, several British Asian cricketers have come forward to tell their stories, while stars including the likes of Michael...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq’s revelations: All you need to know on cricket’s racism crisis

Azeem Rafiq’s testimony to MPs and witness statement about the discrimination he experienced at Yorkshire have sent shockwaves through the sport.Here the PA news agency summarises the state of play in cricket’s racism crisis.What is the background to this?Former Yorkshire player Rafiq gave interviews in the summer of 2020 alleging he was the victim of racial harassment and bullying during two spells at the club, the first between 2008 and 2014 and second between 2016 and 2018.Yorkshire launched an investigation almost immediately but were criticised for the length of time the report took to complete and their failure to publish...
SOCIETY
SkySports

Azeem Rafiq: Key revelations from cricketer's evidence to MPs on racism at Yorkshire CCC

Protected by parliamentary privilege, Rafiq has been revealing all aspects of his wide-ranging allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club without fear of legal reprisal. The 30-year-old initially voiced his claims in an interview in September 2020. A protracted investigation by Yorkshire eventually concluded he was a victim...
SOCIETY
BBC

Azeem Rafiq: What England's cricket racism scandal is all about

Over the past few weeks English cricket has been hit by allegations of racism by a former Yorkshire player. A botched investigation into Azeem Rafiq's claims has now led to the resignation of several top officials at the county club. Who is Azeem Rafiq and what did he claim?. Azeem...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq to be quizzed on racism allegations at Yorkshire

The Yorkshire racism scandal reaches parliament on Tuesday morning as Azeem Rafiq appears before MPs.The county’s former spinner said it is “time for truths” on Monday as he prepared for the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee hearing in Westminster.Protected by parliamentary privilege, Rafiq will be able to comment on all aspects of his wide-ranging allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire without fear of legal reprisal.The 30-year-old, whose second spell at Headingley ended in 2018, initially voiced his claims in an interview in September 2020. A protracted investigation by Yorkshire eventually concluded he was he was a victim...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Azeem Rafiq’s testimony should shine a light on racism in every workplace

I spent some of the past summer at the Lord’s and Oval cricket grounds watching my beloved England and Pakistan play. When both teams play each other, I’m never going to be on the losing side. As is the case for many working-class British Asians, cricket has been part of my life since childhood, and a personal barometer for racism, classism, Islamophobia, identity and belonging. Remember Norman Tebbit’s infamous “cricket test”?
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

347K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy