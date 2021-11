Officials asked U.S. citizens to make plans to leave Haiti because of increased gang violence and kidnappings, the U.S. Embassy in Haiti announced on Wednesday. The embassy warned of widespread fuel shortages impacting basic and emergency services across Haiti, according to the State Department. U.S. citizens were encouraged to purchase commercial flights out of the country because officials aren’t sure if they’ll be able to help them once the flights are full.

