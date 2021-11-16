ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sturgeon under fire for ‘avoidable uncertainty’ over Covid vaccine passports

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8ePt_0cyNNcsZ00

A decision on whether Scotland’s coronavirus vaccine passport scheme is be extended will not be made until next week – with Nicola Sturgeon accused of “creating wholly avoidable uncertainty” for businesses by pushing back the decision.

The First Minister came under fire after she said the Scottish Government was considering extending the requirement for people to prove they have been double-jabbed to indoor cinemas, theatres, and “some other licensed and hospitality premises”.

A decision on that will be announced next Tuesday, with changes to come in from Monday December 6, Ms Sturgeon said.

Ministers will also consider if the scheme can be changed to allow people to show a recent negative lateral flow test instead of having to provide their vaccination details.

Businesses are once again being left in the dark and treated as an after thought

An evidence paper will be published, with Ms Sturgeon pledging the Government would make all decisions on extending Covid certification “on the basis of the data and the evidence”.

She told MSPs at Holyrood: “I am acutely aware that many businesses want us to remove mitigations – including certification – not extend or tighten them.

“I understand that. But all of our decisions are motivated by a desire to get through what will be a challenging winter without having to re-introduce any restrictions on trade.

“We want, if possible, businesses to stay fully open over Christmas and through the winter, while also keeping Covid under control.

“If an expansion of Covid certification can help us do that, it would be irresponsible not to consider it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vCneD_0cyNNcsZ00
Vaccine passports are already required for nightclubs, as well as for those attending larger events, such as some football matches. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Her comments came after business leaders north of the border highlighted firms’ opposition to the imposition of further coronavirus restrictions.

Almost two thirds (65%) of companies surveyed for Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) were against increased use of vaccine passports, while hospitality bodies fear this could have a “devastating impact”.

With a final decision still to be made a week after the public was warned further restrictions could be coming, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “The Government has delayed again, creating wholly avoidable uncertainty.

“Businesses are once again being left in the dark and treated as an after thought.

“They might have less than two weeks to adapt to the changes to the vaccine passport scheme at one of the busiest times of the year for the hospitality industry.”

He insisted this showed a “total lack of respect for Scottish businesses, who the SNP expect to shoulder the cost of their vaccine passport scheme”.

Andrew McRae of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said the statement “won’t have reassured many smaller businesses, even if no formal decision has yet been made by the Scottish Government”,

He called on ministers to “avoid a situation where they place tough restrictions on the local and independent businesses hit hardest by this pandemic”, saying it was “likely that an expansion of the current vaccine passport scheme would have a disproportionate impact on the local firms with the fewest staff”.

Mr McRae also raised concerns about the “condensed timescales for any possible extension to the Covid certification initiative”.

He stated: “It is unfortunate that the design and implementation of any new measures will now need to take place at breakneck speed.”

Scotland introduced coronavirus certification at the start of October, resulting in those attending nightclubs and some other large events being required to show proof they have had two doses of vaccine.

My duty to keep the population of Scotland as safe as possible means I can’t just take the easy options Alex Cole-Hamilton might put forward

The First Minister, giving a regular Covid update to MSPs, stressed that ministers “have not at this stage taken a decision to extend the reach of the scheme”.

But with 17 new coronavirus deaths and 2,771 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, she said the numbers “illustrate the need for continued precautions”.

Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar, urged the First Minister to commit to including a negative test in any reformed or expanded vaccine passport scheme.

“At every point in the process of development of vaccine passports, we have argued the importance of a negative test,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, argued the recent Cop26 climate change summit in Glasgow, where Covid rates were found to be lower than in the general population, showed the importance of regular lateral flow testing.

He insisted this was a “better alternative” to Covid passports, as he urged the First Minister to “abandon vaccine certification entirely and build a scheme built entirely around lateral flow testing”.

Ms Sturgeon, however, refused to do this, saying: “My duty to keep the population of Scotland as safe as possible means I can’t just take the easy options Alex Cole-Hamilton might put forward.”

She also pointed out that those who took part in Cop26 were asked to get vaccinated before attending the event, with daily lateral flow testing for delegates an “additional precaution over and above that”.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

First Minister to make announcement on Scotland’s vaccine passport scheme

Nicola Sturgeon is to set out any further expansion of vaccine passports in Scotland during a scheduled coronavirus briefing. The First Minister will make an announcement on potential changes to Covid-19 restrictions in the Scottish Parliament shortly after 2pm on Tuesday. Vaccine passports came into effect in October and currently...
WORLD
newschain

Stormont ministers approve use of mandatory Covid vaccine passports

Mandatory vaccine passports are set to be introduced in Northern Ireland after Stormont ministers voted by a majority to support the move. The PA news agency understands DUP ministers opposed Health Minister Robin Swann’s proposal at the Executive meeting on Wednesday. However, the other four Executive parties – Sinn Fein,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Scottish vaccine passport scheme could be expanded

Scotland's vaccine passport scheme could be expanded to more hospitality and leisure venues amid fears of a new wave of Covid-19 cases over winter. Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the rules may need to be tightened in order to prevent a return to lockdown. This could also include requiring...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Telegraph

Scottish pubs face nightmare before Christmas if Covid vaccine passports rear their ugly heads

As bizarre aspects of the lockdown goes, there has been none so daft as the SNP’s threat on Tuesday to extend its deeply flawed vaccine passport programme to pubs. That’s the only conclusion that any normal person could draw from their stated aim to make “indoor hospitality venues” subject to the same restrictions that currently apply to nightclubs.
WORLD
BBC

Cancellation avalanche fears over vaccine passports

Pubs and restaurants face an "avalanche of cancellations" if the vaccine certification scheme is extended before Christmas, it has been claimed. The deputy first minister told BBC Scotland one option is for people to have to show proof of a negative Covid test as well as vaccination. But it is...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Covid-19: Vaccine passports should already be in place, say ministers

A mandatory system of Covid-19 vaccine certificates should already have been introduced in Northern Ireland, two Stormont ministers have said. Naomi Long and Nichola Mallon commented after Health Minister Robin Swann said the executive would discuss a mandatory Covid-19 passport scheme this week. His proposal comes two weeks after social...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Labour#Passport#Covid#The Scottish Government#Ms Sturgeon
BBC

Vaccine passport extension under review - Nicola Sturgeon

Scotland's vaccine passport scheme could be rolled out to cinemas, theatres and more hospitality venues from 6 December, the first minister has confirmed. Nicola Sturgeon said a final decision would not be taken until 23 November, once ministers have taken account of the "most up to date data". But she...
WORLD
BBC

Covid-19: Booster jabs for over-40s and Northern Ireland considers Covid passports

Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann has said "now is the time" for a phased introduction of a Covid passport scheme. Ministers will consider on Wednesday what settings will require the pass, with the nation grappling with high levels of community transmission. With the UK's highest Covid rates, Wales extended its Covid pass scheme - which demonstrates people are fully vaccinated or have had a recent negative lateral flow test - to cinemas, theatres and concert halls. Pubs warned that they must not be next, saying it would be "counter-productive and put brewers and pubs in jeopardy". The Welsh government said no decision has been made on extending the scheme to the hospitality industry.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Sammy Wilson hopes DUP will block vaccine passport checks

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Sammy Wilson has said he hopes his party will try to stop the introduction of mandatory Covid-19 vaccine certificates in Northern Ireland. He described it as a "bad policy" and said it would be an infringement on people's freedoms. The Stormont executive will discuss the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Covid-19: NHS under pressure and Sturgeon to decide on restrictions

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. People whose health has suffered because their care was disrupted during the pandemic are now being admitted to hospital in greater numbers, NHS staff tell us. And this - as much as Covid itself - is driving pressure on the health service. Here's our analysis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
livefromalounge.com

Now, pay 36 Euros to get a French-issued EU Covid Passport (if not vaccinated in France)

It was supposed to be the cornerstone of the European strategy to open up to tourism when issuing vaccination certificates. However, it seems the strategy keeps changing to keep up with the current times. In the summer, when France opened up, they announced that all sorts of indoor places including museums and restaurants (and plane rides) would be required to validate the vaccination status of those visiting. Only those who are vaccinated would be able to visit these places. However, they need to present an EU Covid Passport (or a digital equivalent)
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Ex-vaccine tsar urges Government to ‘do better’ for future pandemics

The former chairwoman of the UK’s vaccine taskforce has urged the Government to “do better” in its preparation for future disease outbreaks. Dame Kate Bingham who stood down from her role at the end of last year, said the UK was “woefully underprepared” for the pandemic and added that if there had been a reliance on Government’s existing machinery the vaccine rollout may not have seen the same success.
WORLD
soyacincau.com

Children under 12 in Malaysia may have to wait over 6 months for their COVID-19 vaccine jab

It appears that Malaysia’s plan to vaccinate children below 12 years old against COVID-19 will begin much later in 2022. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has revealed during an online global town hall session that the COVID-19 vaccines for children would only arrive towards the end of the second quarter of 2022. He said this is due to vaccine inequity which is one of the global challenges in fighting the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson pictured without mask on crowded train

The day after apologising for not wearing a mask while visiting a hospital, the prime minister was spotted taking public transit without a mask, the Mirror has reported.On Thursday, witnesses allegedly saw a mask-less Boris Johnson take a train from Oxford Road Station to Warrington Bank Quay Station in Manchester, and snapped a photo of the incident.One witness told the Mirror when they got onto the carriage, they noticed it was half blocked off.The witness said that a large group, including the prime minister, boarded the blocked off section of the carriage, adding that the group was under guarded...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

46K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy