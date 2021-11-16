ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Medvedev reaches ATP Finals semifinals, Sinner impresses

Ottumwa Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTURIN, Italy (AP) — Defending champion Daniil Medvedev clinched his place in the ATP Finals semifinals after beating 2018 champ Alexander Zverev on Tuesday to make it two wins out of two in Turin. Late entrant Jannik Sinner could join him after storming past Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets...

www.ottumwacourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Medvedev and Zverev win; Berrettini injured at ATP Finals

TURIN, Italy — (AP) — Strong serving and consistent baseline play propelled U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev to a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 win over first-time qualifier Hubert Hurkacz in the opening match of the ATP Finals on Sunday. In the day’s second match, 2018 champion Alexander Zverev won when...
TENNIS
Myhighplains.com

Medvedev beats Hurkacz in opening match of ATP Finals

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Strong serving and consistent baseline play propelled U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev to a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 win over first-time qualifier Hubert Hurkacz in the opening match of the ATP Finals on Sunday. Medvedev, the defending champion at the year-end tournament for the top eight...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atp Finals#First Match#Turin#Ap#Italian#German#Red Group
AFP

Hamilton cruises in Qatar to maintain title momentum

Lewis Hamilton won Sunday's inaugural Qatar Grand Prix with a commanding performance from pole to cut Max Verstappen's world championship lead to eight points. The Mercedes seven-time champion held off his arch Dutch rival's Red Bull by a country mile under the Losail circuit's lights to leave the battle for the F1 drivers' crown delicately poised with only two races remaining. Fernando Alonso took third for Alpine, the former two-time world champion's first podium since 2014, the grizzled 40-year-old getting a huge cheer from the crowd. One week on from arguably his toughest and greatest win in Brazil, Hamilton enjoyed one of his easiest.
MOTORSPORTS
Ottumwa Courier

Romelu Lukaku set to return for Chelsea against Juventus

LONDON (AP) — Romelu Lukaku is set to return from a month out with an ankle injury in Chelsea’s Champions League match against Juventus on Tuesday. Lukaku has been in full training since Sunday and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said the Belgium striker could be selected in the squad if he is deemed fit after meeting with medical staff.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ottumwa Courier

Dortmund's Hazard and Wolfsburg's Casteels have COVID-19

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund's Thorgan Hazard tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and will miss the Champions League game at Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday. Dortmund said the 28-year-old Hazard did not have contact with any teammates on Monday or Sunday, and that the Belgium forward was self-isolating. Also...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Ottumwa Courier

Rayo beats Mallorca 3-1, stays hot at home in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano continued its good run at home in the Spanish league on Monday, defeating Mallorca 3-1 for its sixth win in seven home matches. Sergi Guardiola, Álvaro García and Óscar Trejo scored for the hosts, with Mallorca finding the net late through Abdón Prats. Rayo has...
SOCCER
Ottumwa Courier

Champions League: Carrick thrust into limelight at Man U

Some talking points in the Champions League heading into the fifth round of group games:. One of English soccer's best and possibly most underappreciated midfielders in recent years, Michael Carrick was known for his calmness, quiet authority and vision on the field. He'll need all of those attributes now he has been thrust into one of the world's biggest coaching jobs pretty much from out of nowhere. Carrick, who only started his coaching career in 2018 and has never held a senior position, was named as United's caretaker manager following the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday. In place until United finds another coach for the rest of the season, Carrick starts his new role with a crucial match away to Villarreal on Tuesday as the teams look to seal qualification to the knockout stage. They are both on seven points in Group F, two points clear of Atalanta with two games left. Carrick will need to pick up a beleaguered United team that lost 4-1 at Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, the latest in a string of dreadful results that ultimately cost Solskjaer his job.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton now favourite for title as Max Verstappen bemoans stewards

Lewis Hamilton is now favourite to win the F1 drivers’ championship after winning the Qatar Grand Prix to close the gap to his title rival and current standings leaders Max Verstappen. The seven-time world champion is now within eight points of the Dutch driver, with two races to go, after an excellent drive that saw him dominate from start to finish after claiming pole position with a sublime qualifying performance.Verstappen did his best to limit the damage though, rising from seventh on the grid after a five-place penalty to finish second, while also salvaging his day further with a...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy