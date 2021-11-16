ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heyday Raises Huge $555M Series C As Brand Aggregation Market Stays Hot

By Chris Metinko
crunchbase.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco-based Heyday locked up a $555 million Series C just six months after the marketplace brand-building platform closed a $70 million Series B. The round was co-led by The Raine Group and PremjiInvest, with participation from existing investors General Catalyst, Victory Park Capital and Khosla Ventures. The company has now...

news.crunchbase.com

