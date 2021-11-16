ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Stewart developing gay ghost-hunting reality TV show: ‘A paranormal romp in a queer space’

By Muri Assunção, New York Daily News
Marietta Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristen Stewart is gunning for gay ghosts. The star of the “Twilight” movies is developing a gay ghost-hunting reality television series, a project she is describing as “a paranormal romp in a queer space.”. Stewart revealed her plans to join the celebrity ghost hunting trend in a recent interview...

The Atlantic

Kristen Stewart, Diana Spencer, and the Ghost of Anne Boleyn

In the new biopic Spencer, Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales, wanders her decaying childhood home, talking with Anne Boleyn’s ghost. The beheaded second wife of King Henry VIII warns Diana of her dispensability as a royal and tells her to assert her power. It is not, strictly speaking, a faithful reproduction of history.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Kesha
prrecordgazette.com

Kristen Stewart on disappearing into the role of Diana, Princess of Wales

“It’s well-covered territory. I think the only reason to have done this movie would be to step inside and do a kind of tone poem, a more lyrical interpretation of a life.”. Article content. Kristen Stewart is at the Toronto International Film Festival, discussing her lead role in the movie...
CELEBRITIES
Kansas City Star

‘Spencer’ star Kristen Stewart is done hiding her life

Kristen Stewart has been talking about playing Princess Diana in the new film “Spencer” almost daily for over two months. It’s a normal experience for a major star promoting a major film that’s expected to be a major awards contender and Stewart, who has been extremely famous for most of her life, is used to it all.
MOVIES
SFGate

How Costumes Captured Princess Diana's Aura for Kristen Stewart in 'Spencer'

Durran, whose credits include “Atonement” and “Little Women,” grew up in the U.K and remembers that though Diana was a style icon to many, her look wasn’t admired in the same way as Kate, Duchess of Cambridge or Meghan Markle. Durran’s style boards featured plaids, block colors and other outfits worn by the Princess to help craft Kristen Stewart’s wardrobe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Collider

The 10 Best Kristen Stewart Performances, Ranked

For those who aren’t yet aware, Kristen Stewart is a fantastic actress. In recent years she has made the most of taking on interesting and distinct films that all have shown her range as a performer. From science fiction to more intimate character studies, Stewart has carved out a place as one of the most intriguing actresses working today.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Gay People#Paranormal#The New Yorker
Time Out Global

Kristen Stewart: from vampires to the Oscars in seven movies

How the one-time ‘Twilight’ star became an Oscar-tipped character actor of real substance. Kristen Stewart started her association with edgy filmmakers as a 12-year-old in David Fincher’s Panic Room, but it was her role as wan YA icon Bella Swan that sent her stratospheric, earning her a place in a billion teenage hearts and a standing invitation to the MTV Movie Awards.
MOVIES
Decider

Kristen Stewart’s “Five Really Good Films,” Examined

Kristen Stewart made headlines recently when she told The Sunday Times that she’s only made “five really good films, out of 45 or 50.” Though she was primarily explaining that choosing projects can be, in her words, a “crapshoot,” and her qualifications for this designation—”a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work”—set a high bar, the comment was still striking in its honest self-assessment. It’s also vintage K-Stew; despite beginning her career before turning 10, she doesn’t have the eerie overpreparedness of a kid actor who’s been polishing their routine since single digits. In most interviews, she seems incapable of presenting a blandly promotional veneer. (It sometimes reads as discomfort with exactly those promotional duties, but whenever I’ve seen her at press conferences she comes across as engaged, smart, and very funny.)
MOVIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Kristen Stewart's knotted bun is the coolest updo for short-haired girls

For Kristen Stewart, dramatic, choppy hairstyles are nothing new. Whether it be chunky '90s-inspired blonde highlights, copper-coloured strands, or a new look altogether, the actor is not afraid to mix it up and try something new. For those with shoulder-length hair on the hunt for serious hairstyling inspiration, Stewart has recently showcased more options than most of us could ever conceive. Case in point: her most recent and inventive red carpet updo.
HAIR CARE
Elite Daily

Kristen Stewart Finally Responded To All The Happiest Season Criticism

In 2020, Hulu brightened up the holidays with a fun Christmas rom-com, but not everyone was a big fan of how Happiest Season ended. The final moments of the holiday romance inspired swift and significant social media backlash, as viewers expressed their desire for an alternate ending. Finally, a year after the movie was released, Kristen Stewart responded to the Happiest Season criticism, and it’s clear she gets where the fans were coming from.
MOVIES
L.A. Weekly

Kristen Stewart in Spencer: Breakthrough or Breakdown?

Continuing her recent streak of daring, indelible performances, Kristen Stewart in Spencer, is a woman on the verge of a breakdown. Or maybe she’s on the verge of a breakthrough. Her take on Princess Diana, imagined here by Jackie director Pablo Larrain, makes an impression either way. As the film...
CELEBRITIES
Concord Monitor

Kristen Stewart is a knockout as Diana

Kristen Stewart dazzles in Spencer, giving a career-best performance as Princess Diana, playing her as a trapped, suffocated victim angling to do anything she can to escape the constraints of the British royal family. Director Pablo Larrain, who took on another 20th century female icon in 2016’s Jackie, paints Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Shines in Bright Yellow Suit & Switches From Heels to Converse Sneakers for The Hollywood Reporter

Kristen Stewart brought bright yellow to the colors of the rainbow-themed outfits on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter. The 31-year-old joined five other A-List actresses including Jennifer Hudson, Tessa Thompson, Jessica Chastain, Kirsten Dunst and Emilia Jones for the THR Roundtable series, the Actress Roundtable.  For the shoot, Stewart suited up in a monochrome set in cyber yellow. The ensemble consisted of an open double-breasted blazer and a pair of matching, high-waisted suit trousers. On her feet, she kept it classic in a pair of white patent leather pointed-toe pumps, which gave the star some height with the thin heel. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

‘How I Met Your Father’ reveals first look photo of the cast

A cast photo has been released for How I Met Your Mother spin-off How I Met Your Father. The series, which will star Hilary Duff as lead character Sophie, debuted a photo of the full main cast on Thursday (November 11). As revealed on Variety, the image shows Duff, Chris...
TV SERIES
arcamax.com

Kristen Stewart: I was very naive about fame

Kristen Stewart was "very naive" about fame during her younger years. The 31-year-old actress became an international star through her appearances in the 'Twilight' movies, and Kristen admits she wasn't fully prepared for what came her way. The Hollywood star - who played Bella Swan in the money-spinning film franchise...
CELEBRITIES

