Kristen Stewart developing gay ghost-hunting reality TV show: ‘A paranormal romp in a queer space’

Kristen Stewart made headlines recently when she told The Sunday Times that she’s only made “five really good films, out of 45 or 50.” Though she was primarily explaining that choosing projects can be, in her words, a “crapshoot,” and her qualifications for this designation—”a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work”—set a high bar, the comment was still striking in its honest self-assessment. It’s also vintage K-Stew; despite beginning her career before turning 10, she doesn’t have the eerie overpreparedness of a kid actor who’s been polishing their routine since single digits. In most interviews, she seems incapable of presenting a blandly promotional veneer. (It sometimes reads as discomfort with exactly those promotional duties, but whenever I’ve seen her at press conferences she comes across as engaged, smart, and very funny.)

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO