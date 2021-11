Increased collaboration between automotive OEMs and Tier 1 or 2 suppliers together with greater investments in research and development and capital will drive advances and innovation in electrification, according to a survey of automotive stakeholders. But it’s also going to take the development of breakthrough technologies in power control and battery management. The global survey, commissioned by Molex, looks to identify the top trends and roadblocks impacting innovation in electric vehicles (EVs).

