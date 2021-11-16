Three thoughts from the weekend

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Perhaps we’re now getting so used to seeing the Habs lose that it’s now getting easier to identify positives in losses or maybe it’s just that it was so obvious tonight that Cayden Primeau felt comfortable out there and that, is a very good news for the Montreal Canadiens. I’ve said it in my last blog, the Price and Weber core is almost a thing of the past and when Carey Price retires, someone else will have to take over the toughest job in hockey as the Montreal Canadiens’ number 1 goaltender. When we saw Cayden Primeau at camp, he didn’t look like he was ready to step up, but his performance tonight was very reassuring. Losing 3-2 to the Rangers in New York is nothing to be ashamed of, and Primeau saved 31 of the 34 shots he faced for a .912 save percentage. In the first period alone, he faced 16 shots, sending the message that he was ready to seize this opportunity and he sure did seize it.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO