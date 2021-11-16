ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Three thoughts from the weekend

hockeybuzz.com
 6 days ago

After Thursday’s ugly loss to the Edmonton Oilers, the Bruins bounced back this weekend with a Saturday win over the Devils and a Sunday victory over the Canadiens. Here are three thoughts from the Bruins weekend sweep. Jeremy Swayman is earning Bruins starting goalie job. Back-to-back sets are usually...

hockeybuzz.com

hockeybuzz.com

Finishing Strong

The Calgary Flames finish out their road trip today with a 5pm game against the 9-5-0 Boston Bruins. Both teams are at the tail end of a back-to-back and both teams won 5-2. The Flames beat the Islanders and the Bruins beat the Flyers. Following the results of yesterday’s match,...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Bruins Beat Flyers, 5-2; Phantom Lose in OT,3-2

Wrap: Bruins Beat Flyers, 5-2 The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Boston Bruins, 5-2, at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday evening. The Flyers erased a two-goal deficit in the second period but then Boston pulled away. Philadelphia finished its three-game homestand with a 1-1-1 record. Tomas Nosek (2nd goal...
NHL
FOX Sports

Gaudreau and Calgary take on Boston

LINE: Bruins -168, Flames +143; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau and Calgary square off against Boston. He's sixth in the in the league with 21 points, scoring seven goals and recording 14 assists. The Bruins are 6-1-0 at home. Boston is fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Bruins not built to battle through nights like Sunday

With the way this Bruins team is built, it’s hard for them to win games when they dig themselves into early holes or don’t quite execute nearly close to the way they want to. Both were the case on Sunday when the Calgary Flames came into town, shutting out the...
NHL
NHL

Three Thoughts: Sokolov makes NHL debut

The Ottawa Senators, playing without five regulars due to being in the NHL's Covid-19 protocol, were narrowly beaten by the Boston Bruins Tuesday night. In the 3-2 loss, Egor Sokolov made his NHL debut while Scott Sanford, and Nikita Zaitsev, scored their first goals of the season. Sokolov makes NHL...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

About the Blue Line...

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Losing captain Shea Weber has hurt, there’s no doubt about that any team who loses an athlete with that kind of leadership and presence in the room will suffer, but if the Canadiens’ blue line was better adapted to today’s game, the consequences of his loss might not have been this atrocious. I’ve said it time and time again, Marc Bergevin loves his big punishing defensemen and while those used to rule the league, it’s no longer the case anymore and a team which can only count on that type of blueliner is ill adapted to today’s game.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Game 19: Throwing in the Towel

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Enough. This is quite frankly the worst game the Canadiens have played this season and that’s saying something. For much of the duel, the Habs looked like they were barely going through the motions, like they didn’t care and had no intention of even trying. Ducharme’s men took 5 shots on goal in the 1st period, 9 in the 2nd but they pretty much all came in the first 6 minutes of the frame and not many of those shots presented any kind of threat.
NHL
NHL

Three Thoughts: Thomson makes NHL debut as team scoring streak ends

The Ottawa Senators, missing nine players due to the NHL's Covid-19 protocols, were beaten 2-0 Thursday by the L.A. Kings at Canadian Tire Centre. But as Three Thoughts examines, spirits are still high in the Sens camp after an impressive performance under the circumstances while another player made his NHL debut.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Three Sens topics for discussion! Gabe Vilardi in a Sens uniform?

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a Twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. With Ottawa Senators news rather quiet this week, I thought I would post a couple of discussion topics to see what Sens fans thought. By...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Game 18: A "Positive" Loss

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Perhaps we’re now getting so used to seeing the Habs lose that it’s now getting easier to identify positives in losses or maybe it’s just that it was so obvious tonight that Cayden Primeau felt comfortable out there and that, is a very good news for the Montreal Canadiens. I’ve said it in my last blog, the Price and Weber core is almost a thing of the past and when Carey Price retires, someone else will have to take over the toughest job in hockey as the Montreal Canadiens’ number 1 goaltender. When we saw Cayden Primeau at camp, he didn’t look like he was ready to step up, but his performance tonight was very reassuring. Losing 3-2 to the Rangers in New York is nothing to be ashamed of, and Primeau saved 31 of the 34 shots he faced for a .912 save percentage. In the first period alone, he faced 16 shots, sending the message that he was ready to seize this opportunity and he sure did seize it.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Penguins need to take a necessary two points vs Buffalo

The Penguins will host the Penguins this evening and they both come into the contest with somewhat similar records. The Penguins at 5-5-4 and the Sabres at 6-6-2, both at 14 standings points. How they’ve both gotten there is also somewhat similar. The Penguins have been performing quite well with loads of injuries and missing players, while the Sabres are overperforming while missing their two best players… because they traded them away.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Wings wait too long to start comeback, fall to Stars

Summary - Detroit had an “Opposite Day” of effort in Dallas compared to Columbus. The Wings had 4 shots in the first, 11 in the second and 15 in the third. The problem, is that Dallas had 3 goals before Detroit broke through and started to match the effort of the Stars. The Stars had 12 shots in the first, 12 in the second, and 6 in the third.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Wild Host Sharks

The Wild return to the XCEL Energy Center following their 2-1-0 three game road trip. Tonight's opponent the Sharks are in the middle of a five game road trip and have dropped the first two in fairly convincing fashion, 4-1 in Winnipeg and 6-2 in Colorado. This Sharks team is...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Kylington’s Rise, Getting Offensive the Engine Started — Flames Gameday

The Calgary Flames are in Philadelphia today to play the sputtering 7-4-2 Flyers. Since their 4-0 loss to the Flames, the Flyers have gone 3-2-1 losing most recently 5-2 to the Dallas Stars on Saturday. Their offence has been quiet with zero players producing more than two points in their last five games. They haven’t scored more than two goals in a game since Oct 27 in a 5-3 win against the Oilers.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Sabres, Isles, Preds, Devils ALL with interest in Monahan; Wed's Buzz

Another Quick Hit Rumor for you today... The Calgary Flames are getting all kinds of scoring, and they are playing better hockey than we have seen from them in many years. For many years this was a team whose success or failure rested on the shoulders of Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan. They have been among the team's top two scoring forwards for about as long as anyone can remember...
NHL

