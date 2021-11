The gaffer on “Rust” felt a whoosh of air and heard the loudest shot he had ever heard on set, and then watched helplessly as his friend Halyna Hutchins faded away in his arms, according to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday. Serge Svetnoy provided a detailed, first-hand account of the Oct. 21 shooting in a negligence suit against several defendants, including “Rust” star Alec Baldwin, the film’s producers, the armorer and first assistant director. He alleges that he suffered injury when the bullet narrowly missed him, as well as “severe emotional distress.” The suit is the first to be filed in connection...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO