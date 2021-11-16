ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Arrest Log - Nov. 15

Kokomo Perspective
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow are the arrests for Nov. 15. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Jesse Harmon, 42, was arrested...

kokomoperspective.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Jail Log: Nov. 19

Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 236; total in custody, 302. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges. • Jason Eldon Walker, 46, 3700...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
Chrissie Marie

Foster Mom Suspected With Abusing and Killing Toddler Dies Just Before Arrest

Foster mom commits suicide before her arrest for child abuse and murder.Facebook/Latricia Thomas. A Tennessee woman, suspected of killing and abusing her 2-year-old foster son, was found dead from an apparent suicide, Crime Online reported. Deborah Barnes was facing a criminal homicide and child abuse charges for two-year-old Vincent Carter's death. Before the Chattanooga police could arrest her, she took her life.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Woman arrested for throwing scalding hot soup in worker’s face in row over lid

A woman who threw hot soup in the face of a restaurant manager in a row over a melted plastic lid has been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury. A warrant for the arrest of Amanda Martinez, 31, was issued and she was booked into Bell County Jail on Wednesday. She’s being held on a $5,000 bond. Surveillance footage caught the moment when Ms Martinez threw the soup in the face of Jannelle Broland, the 24-year old manager at the Sol de Jalisco restaurant in Temple, Texas, on 7 November. Ms Martinez confronted Ms Broland claiming that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

8 Arrested, 3,000 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized After Illegal Growing Operation Found In Sylmar Warehouse

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of running a massive, illegal marijuana manufacturing facility in the Sylmar area. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD Mission Division’s Narcotics Enforcement Detail served a search warrant last Thursday on the Gladstone Avenue warehouse, near Arroyo Street, and found a major marijuana grow operation. More than 3,000 pounds of marijuana, two rifles, a shotgun, a pistol and over $30,000 in cash were seized from the warehouse, and eight people were arrested for unlawful cannabis manufacturing violations. Citizen complaints had tipped narcotics investigators to the illegal marijuana operation in the warehouse, which was part of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Alto#Criminal Trespass
Daily Nebraskan

Weekly crime log, Nov. 7-13

Between Nov. 7-13, the most frequently reported crime to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department was disturbances, not including domestic disturbances or wild parties, with five reports, according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire Log. Stolen bikes and medical emergencies followed with three reports each. Trespassing followed with two reports.
LINCOLN, NE
Ellsworth American

Winter Harbor Police Log Week of Nov. 18

WINTER HARBOR— Winter Harbor police assisted the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) with a runaway child in Winter Harbor Nov. 12. DHHS located the child at a friend’s house in Gouldsboro. Gouldsboro police assisted. Medical calls. Police assisted Schoodic EMS Nov. 6 in response to a person...
WINTER HARBOR, ME
miltonindependent.com

Milton police log: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

US Route 2 / Sandbar-7:24 a.m. A Corporal was sent to the Sandbar State Park area of Route 7 to follow up on the report of a suspicious vehicle parked for a number of days in the area. The driver, who was using this area to camp out in their vehicle, was told this was not permitted and has since moved on.
MILTON, VT
harrisondaily.com

Harrison Police log Nov. 8, 2021

2:12 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on Approach Drive. An officer determined it was a family matter and all parties involved were advised of the proper steps to …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
HARRISON, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Ellsworth American

Ellsworth Police Log Week of Nov. 18

ELLSWORTH — It was sometime around 4 a.m. when police arrived at a city apartment complex Nov. 12. The Fire Department asked for assistance with an unknown medical issue that brought a resident out into the hallway. It turned out the man had sleepwalked out of his apartment and into the complex hall, locking his door behind him. Building maintenance was called to let him back in.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Napa Valley Register

St. Helena Police Log, Nov. 3-8

0824 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Pope/College. 0853 — A car was reportedly using the center lane of Highway 29 to pass near Vintage Avenue. The driver appeared to be smoking something. 1155 — Report of several oversized vehicles crossing the Pope Street Bridge and blocking the...
SAINT HELENA, CA
kaynewscow.com

Blackwell police logs Nov. 8-9

The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 8 a.m. two black labs were reported missing from Peckham. At 10:07 a.m. a piece of equipment was reported missing from the Blackwell Library. A report was made. At 11:25 a.m. an ambulance was dispatched to Interstate 35 mile marker 227...
BLACKWELL, OK
millburysutton.com

Sutton Fire Logs, for the week of Nov. 1-7

6:58 p.m.: Electrical Investigation – Highland View Drive. Fire crews responded to the residence to investigate the possible electrical fire under the kitchen sink. After investigation, it was found to be an issue with a garbage disposal. Unit was unplugged and homeowner advised to call service technician. Tuesday, Nov. 2.
SUTTON, MA
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro Police Log: Nov. 1-7, 2021

This week's calls include: a very drunk driver, a well-equipped shoplifter and stolen cushions. Someone went through a vehicle and stole numerous items in the 2800 block of Northeast Overlook Drive. A man was arrested near Northeast Carillon Drive and Orenco Station Parkway after he was reported drinking in public...
HILLSBORO, OR
kaynewscow.com

PCPD logs Nov. 19-21

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:16 a.m. police received a repot of juveniles throwing rocks at a mailbox in the area of Cedar and Hartford. At 1:42 a.m. police arrested Susan Darst, 58, at Broadway and Palm for destruction of property and public intoxication. At...
PONCA CITY, OK
thepampanews.com

PFD call log — Nov. 11-14

• At 9:23 a.m., to the 1600 block of North Christy on a medical assist. • At 10:24 a.m., three units and six personnel to the 800 block of South Hobart on a motor-vehicle accident. • At 3:12 p.m., two units and seven personnel to the 1100 block of North...
POLITICS
Niles Daily Star

Dowagiac Police Log: Nov. 10-17

12:53 p.m. – N. Front/Courtland, Traffic Stop. 3:10 p.m. – M-62 West/Pokagon, Traffic Complaint. 4:35 p.m. – Parkside Apartments, Disorderly Persons. 6:30 p.m. – 300 Block E. Telegraph, Malicious destruction of property complaint. 7:05 p.m. – 100 Block W. Division, Alarm. 8:50 p.m. – 300 Block E. Telegraph, Civil Dispute.
NILES, MI
Daily Review

Morgan City police radio logs for Nov. 15

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 5:23 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm. 7:04 a.m. 630 block of La. 182; Reckless driver. 7:51 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Disturbance.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Midland Daily News

Teen arrested assaulting grandmother, relative and 7-year-old sibling - Midland County crime log, Nov. 23

The following list includes recent reports from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and the Midland Police Department. Compiled by reporter Andrew Mullin. 11:51 p.m. — Deputies observed a vehicle traveling over the speed limit. The deputies made a traffic stop and learned the driver did not have the vehicle insured. The driver was cited.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
soconews.org

Sebastopol Police Logs, Nov. 8-14

The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported. 12:11 p.m. Served a felony arrest warrant for an outside agency at Robinson Road and Leland Street. Adult arrested. TUESDAY. 7:32 a.m. Attempted petty theft and vandalism...
SEBASTOPOL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy