ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Heath Freeman, ‘Bones’ and ‘NCIS’ Actor, Dies at 41

By Abbey White
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1npluv_0cyNLxF000

Heath Freeman, who starred as Gavin Dillon in legal drama Raising the Bar and played serial killer Howard Epps on Bones , has died. He was 41.

Freeman’s management team confirmed his passing to The Hollywood Reporter. The exact date and cause of death were not disclosed, and there are no “further details at this juncture,” according to the actor’s manager, Joe Montifiore.

“We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman,” Freeman’s team wrote in a statement provided to THR . “A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life.”

The statement continued, “He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career. His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh will live on forever. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him.”

After studying acting at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and the University of Texas at Austin, Freeman landed early roles on several high-profile cable and broadcast TV series, his first in a 2001 episode of the hit NBC medical drama ER . He would later have guest roles in Tru Calling , NCIS , The Closer and Without a Trace .

Freeman also had more significant recurring parts, including voicing multiple characters in the Spartacus: Blood and Sand – Motion Comic , and a two-season arc on TNT’s Steven Bochco legal drama Raising the Bar as public defender Roberta “Bobbi” Gilardi’s (eventually former) husband, Gavin Dillon. He would also appear in three episodes across the first two seasons of Fox crime drama Bones as serial killer Howard Epps.

Freeman’s more current work mainly consisted of big-screen parts in titles such as the 2014 thriller Dark Was the Night before a string of 2021 roles. That includes appearing in the Guy Pearce-led The Seventh Day and Twelve Might Orphans , starring Luke Wilson and Martin Sheen. He had also recently wrapped working on Terror on the Prairie , according to his management.

In 2010, Freeman starred in, produced and wrote Skateland , a drama that chronicles the aftermath of a dramatic event experienced by a 19-year-old skating rink manager in 1980s small-town Texas. The film also starred Ashley Greene, Shiloh Fernandez and Taylor Handley.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Ryan, Veteran Disney Voice Actor, Dies at 72

Will Ryan, a veteran actor who voiced Petrie in Universal’s animated film The Land Before Time and Willie the Giant in Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, died on Nov. 19 after a short battle with cancer. He was 72. Ryan’s death was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by his talent agent, Nery Lemus. “The world is a little less bright tonight with the passing of Will Ryan,” wrote Lemus in a statement. “As much as he was known to many of you as a Disney icon, voice-over legend, gun twirling cowboy, musician/songwriter, a brilliant comedic actor, along with a list of credits that...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Art LaFleur, Actor in ‘The Sandlot’ and ‘Field of Dreams,’ Dies at 78

Art LaFleur, a veteran character actor known for The Sandlot and Field of Dreams, died on Nov. 17. He was 78. LaFleur’s wife of 43 years, Shelley, confirmed the actor’s death on Facebook, writing that he died after a 10-year battle with “A-typical Parkinson’s.” The actor was born in Indiana and began his career in the 1978 TV movie Rescue From Gilligan’s Island, followed by an episode of Charlie’s Angels. He then appeared in numerous shows from M.A.S.H. and From Here to Eternity to Doogie Howser M.D. and The Incredible Hulk. LaFleur had roles in a number of TV movies including Two of...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Deadline

Linda Carlson Dies: ‘Newhart’, ‘Murder One’ Actor Was 76

Linda Carlson, who starred in the short-lived 1970s TV series Westside Medical and Kaz before becoming a familiar recurring actor on Newhart, Steven Bochco’s Murder One and the television adaptation of Clueless, died Oct. 26 in Gaylordsville, CT. She was 76. Her family said the cause of death was ALS. Born in Knoxville, TN, Carlson moved to New York to attend graduate school at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and soon after began appearing Off Broadway and, in 1973, on Broadway in the Otto Preminger-directed revival of Erich Maria Remarque’s Full Circle. Carlson made her TV debut in 1977’s Westside Medical, playing...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

"Friends" Actor James Michael Tyler Dies At 59

James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the iconic sitcom, Friends, died Sunday at 59-years-old. The actor had suffered from Stage 4 prostate cancer. Tyler's passing was announced in a statement from his representative Toni Benson. “The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh “Friend”), from...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Richard 'Dick' Evans, Prolific TV Actor, Dead at 86

Actor Richard Evans passed away earlier this month at the age of 86, The Hollywood Reporter just revealed. The TV star - often credited as "Dick Evans" - passed away on Whibdey Island in Washington state. He was suffering from an undisclosed form of cancer, according to his family. Evans...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Bochco
Person
Taylor Handley
Person
Martin Sheen
Person
Shiloh Fernandez
Person
Luke Wilson
Person
Ashley Greene
Deadline

Gavan O’Herlihy Dies: Actor Who Played ‘Happy Days’ Disappeared Brother Was 70

Gavan O’Herlihy, an actor whose extensive roster of roles in TV and film often was overshadowed by a character that famously evaporated — he played Chuck Cunningham, eldest son of the central Happy Days family, who exited with barely a subsequent mention — has died. He was 70. The Dublin-born actor died Sept. 15 of undisclosed causes in Bath, England. His death was first reported by The Irish Echo newspaper. Ron Howard, who starred as Chuck’s little brother Richie Cunningham on the hit ABC 1970s sitcom, tweeted: “I knew him as the 1st of 2 Chucks on #HappyDays & then as Airk...
CELEBRITIES
Action News Jax

‘Sons of Anarchy’ actor William Lucking dies

Las Vegas, NV — Actor William Lucking died in his Las Vegas home last month, according to an obituary written by his wife and shared by a friend on Facebook. Lucking was 80. Lucking was best known for his work on the FX series “Sons of Anarchy” on which he played biker Piney Winston.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BBC

Monster's Ball actor Coronji Calhoun Sr dies aged 30

Coronji Calhoun Sr, who played Halle Berry's son Tyrell in the Oscar-winning 2001 film Monster's Ball, has died at the age of 30. The actor's death, from congestive heart failure, was confirmed by his mother via a GoFundMe page that was set up to pay for his funeral. Berry and...
CELEBRITIES
People

Star Trek Actress Camille Saviola Dead at 71

Camille Saviola, known for her role as Kai Opaka in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has died. She was 71. The actress' death was confirmed by several of her friends and colleagues on social media on Thursday. The news was first reported by the Star Trek website WarpFactorTrek.com. Details about...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Ncis#Fox Crime#Thr#New York University#Tisch School Of The Arts#The University Of Texas#Nbc#Tnt
Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
TV SHOWS
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket, 19, Gives Rare Interview

Michael Jackson’s youngest son Blanket, now known as Bigi, is speaking out in a rare interview with “Good Morning Britain.”. The 19-year-old spoke with the show at his brother Prince’s annual Thriller Night Halloween Party in L.A. While showing the interviewer around the Jackson estate, decorated in his father’s memorabilia,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy