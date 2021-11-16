This Snoopy-Themed Ice Rink Was Founded By Charles Schulz 50 Years Ago

Peanuts cartoonist Charles Shulz built Snoopy’s Home Ice in Santa Rosa in 1969.

There’s a legendary ice rink just north of San Francisco! Snoopy’s Home Ice (AKA the Redwood Empire Ice Arena) is a must, whether you’re a kid looking to get their skate on or an adult wishing for some cartoony nostalgia. The Snoopy-themed ice rink was founded in 1969 by Charles Schulz , cartoonist and creator of the brilliant comic strip Peanuts , and you can’t miss his influence throughout the entire skating complex.

Charles Schulz was a long-time aficionado of ice sports, which often made an appearance in his cartoons. The rink is notable for having large-scale drawings of Snoopy and other characters on the ice and zamboni machines, as well as various statues throughout the campus. The complex itself was designed to resemble an Alpine Village , and just underwent renovations in 2019.

It’s also home to the Warm Puppy Café , which serves up local coffees, sandwiches, soups, hot dogs, and french fries inside of the arena. Don’t forget to stop by the gift shop to find over 1,500 unique Peanuts -themed collectibles, some of which are one-of-a-kind!

One of the most iconic parts of the rink is the Walk of Fame , in which you’ll find 60 concrete signatures from some of the world’s most famous athletes and celebrities! Cruise around the campus and see signatures from Peggy Fleming Jenkins, Kristi Yamaguchi, Tony Hawk, and more.

You don’t have to be a dedicated figure skater or hockey player to enjoy Snoopy’s Home Ice. Members of the public can get in on the general skate sessions Monday-Thursday from 12:30 to 2pm; Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:15-5:30pm; Saturdays from 1-3:30pm and 7:30-9pm; and Sundays from 1-3pm. You can also check out hockey games, skate lessons, an adult skate session and coffee club , and figure skating. See the full schedule for the lowdown!

Snoopy’s Home Ice is located right down the street from the Charles M. Schulz Museum & Research Center , where you can enjoy lovely exhibitions including a Snoopy-shaped labyrinth, a recreation of Schulz’s studio, a hand-painted nursery wall painted by Schulz himself for his daughter; and several Peanuts-inspired art pieces by other famous artists. Of course you’ll also have an opportunity to browse over 900 of Schulz’s original drawings and sketches.

Find Snoopy’s Home Ice at 1667 West Steele Lane in Santa Rosa , and be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram !

Featured image: @dianadumbadsephotography via Instagram