Take An Epic Journey Through The Redwoods On This 19th-Century Steam Train

This open-air journey through the redwoods is unlike any other!

Want to enjoy California’s beautiful redwood forests, without having to don hiking boots? This steam train from Roaring Camp is an absolute must! Hop on this authentic train from 1890 for an open-air trip through the redwoods! Roaring Camp also offers a train route to Santa Cruz, where you’ll ride alongside the shore for some beautiful ocean views.

This 19th-century steam train will take you up a winding narrow-gauge grade to the summit of Bear Mountain. The 75-minute roundtrip is like a gorgeous voyage into the past, on locomotives that date back to 1890! These narrow-gauge trestles were once used for hauling redwood logs in the late 19th century, and there are very few such trains still in operation today.

Enjoy the views as conductors explain the history of Roaring Camp, the trains, and the surrounding forest.

Prices : $33 for adults 13+; $24 for children 2-12; Free for children under 2

The Santa Cruz train route always has fun seasonal events throughout the year! Here are some upcoming holiday trains you don’t want to miss.

Holiday Lights Train

Roaring Camp recently announced the return of their beloved holiday lights train in Santa Cruz! See the gorgeous vintage train decked out with sparkling holiday lights and decorations.

Dates : Nov. 26-27, Dec. 4-5, 11-12, 17-23

Chanukah Train

Ride through Santa Cruz while listening to Chanukah stories and songs, playing dreidel and enjoying delicious kosher food.

Date : November 28

Note: The Santa Cruz Beach Train route will return in 2022.

This route takes you through Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, down the San Lorenzo River Gorge, and along the waterfront of the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Highlights include passing over a 1909 steel truss bridge and through an 1875 tunnel! The route opened that same year in order to transport beachgoers to Santa Cruz, as well as lumber.

Prices : $35 for adults 13+; $27 for children 2-12; Free for children under 2

Featured image: @roaringcamp via Instagram