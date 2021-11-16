ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Take An Epic Journey Through The Redwoods On This 19th-Century Steam Train

By Jamie Ferrell
Secret SF
Secret SF
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R8p76_0cyNLk0n00

This open-air journey through the redwoods is unlike any other!

Want to enjoy California’s beautiful redwood forests, without having to don hiking boots? This steam train from Roaring Camp is an absolute must! Hop on this authentic train from 1890 for an open-air trip through the redwoods! Roaring Camp also offers a train route to Santa Cruz, where you’ll ride alongside the shore for some beautiful ocean views.

Redwood Forest Steam Train

This 19th-century steam train will take you up a winding narrow-gauge grade to the summit of Bear Mountain. The 75-minute roundtrip is like a gorgeous voyage into the past, on locomotives that date back to 1890! These narrow-gauge trestles were once used for hauling redwood logs in the late 19th century, and there are very few such trains still in operation today.

Enjoy the views as conductors explain the history of Roaring Camp, the trains, and the surrounding forest.

Prices : $33 for adults 13+; $24 for children 2-12; Free for children under 2

Holiday and special events trains

The Santa Cruz train route always has fun seasonal events throughout the year! Here are some upcoming holiday trains you don’t want to miss.

Holiday Lights Train

Roaring Camp recently announced the return of their beloved holiday lights train in Santa Cruz! See the gorgeous vintage train decked out with sparkling holiday lights and decorations.

Dates : Nov. 26-27, Dec. 4-5, 11-12, 17-23

Chanukah Train

Ride through Santa Cruz while listening to Chanukah stories and songs, playing dreidel and enjoying delicious kosher food.

Date : November 28

Santa Cruz Beach Train

Note: The Santa Cruz Beach Train route will return in 2022.

This route takes you through Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, down the San Lorenzo River Gorge, and along the waterfront of the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Highlights include passing over a 1909 steel truss bridge and through an 1875 tunnel! The route opened that same year in order to transport beachgoers to Santa Cruz, as well as lumber.

Prices : $35 for adults 13+; $27 for children 2-12; Free for children under 2

Featured image: @roaringcamp via Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

Turn of the century train tours | Caboose Cobwebs

I enjoy reading in the old newspapers tales about extended railroad tours visiting Colorado. Times were certainly different in the 1890s through the early 20th century. Groups of size still come to Colorado from the Midwest, but they do not have the same impact today as they did when Colorado Springs was just over 20,000 residents. Now tour transportation is generally done by tour buses, and the time spent is usually a week, not a month.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
bayareaparent.com

Holiday Trains and Drive-throughs

See the holiday sights and lights from the comfort of your car or a festively decorated train. Blinky’s Illuminated Holiday. Nov. 26-Jan. 9, 2022. Follow Blinky the Reindeer through a musical journey of his imagination in this drive-through synchronized light show hosted by Christmas in the Park. There will also be a holiday fair food festival. Lake Cunningham Park, entrance on Tully Road, San Jose. Purchase tickets in advance online. $30-75 per car. christmasinthepark.com/p/events/2021drivethru.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Secret SF

San Francisco’s Magnificent Upside-Down Holiday Tree Is Back

Don’t miss the tree lighting ceremony on December 1!. The Bay Area has some iconic holiday traditions, but none so impressive as the mind-blowing 50-foot crystal tree that hangs upside-down inside Westfield SF Centre . Lucky for us, the tree is back for its 6th year and will be wowing visitors through San Francisco’s entire holiday season!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IndieWire

‘Free Solo’ and ‘Rescue’ Directors Set Next Film as Love Triangle Between Patagonia and North Face Execs

“Free Solo” Oscar winners Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin are already at work on their next documentary project while back in the awards conversation for their Thai cave doc “The Rescue.” As reported by Variety, the filmmaking duo are now in the edit suite on their upcoming big-screen effort, set as a love triangle that spans decades, and touches on everything from business to romance and, per their usual beat, the great outdoors. The yet-to-be-titled documentary, eyeing a 2022 launch, will track the complex relationship involving Yvon Chouinard, the rock climber and conservationist who also founded the popular apparel company...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Secret SF

Drive Through A Sparkling Winter Wonderland Starting Next Week In San Jose

See 200,000 glittering lights in a musical drive-thru experience. And that’s just the start!. Christmas in the Park is back this year! Starting November 26, San Jose will be decked out in tens of thousands of sparkling lights. Blinky’s Illuminated Holiday is their beloved drive-thru experience, where guests can take a trip through a magical glowing winter wonderland. There will also be a tree lighting and other events at Cesar Chavez Plaza.
SAN JOSE, CA
Otis Adams

Man Finds Rock More Rare Than Gold

David Hole was wandering Regional Park in Australia with his metal detector back in 2015. With fingers crossed, rock hunters search the site of Australia's gold rush of the 1800's hoping those old miners missed a few nuggets.
Secret SF

Berkeley’s Famous California Theatre Has Permanently Closed After 107 Years

‘The Cal’ is a Bay Area icon that’s been screening films for generations of Berkeleyans since 1913. Bay Area residents are lamenting the closure of Berkeley’s historic California Theatre, which has screened countless movies to generations of locals since 1913. The famous theater, previously run by the Landmark Theatres chain, has been shuttered since the beginning of the pandemic. Company spokeswoman Margot Gerber confirmed to Berkeleyside that Landmark Theatres will vacate the building because the landlord does not wish to renew its lease.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Secret SF

4 Fascinating Things To See On Your Next Visit To Alcatraz

Alcatraz is one of San Francisco’s most exciting attractions. Here are some things you should check out on your next visit!. Alcatraz Island is an essential part of San Francisco’s history, having served in multiple different roles for generations of San Franciscans. It acted as a military base known as “Fort Alcatraz” during the Civil War, eventually housing a military prison until 1933. From 1934-1963, the island was home to the famous federal prison that housed Al Capone, Machine Gun Kelly, and other notorious criminals from across the US. It was later the site of a Native American civil rights movement (see below) before becoming part of the Golden Gate Recreation Area in 1972.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cowell
Secret SF

Only 3 Thursdays Left To Check Out The ‘Skybridge On Stevenson’ Music Festival

This awesome outdoor music and dance festival is bringing the party until November 18!. SF Parks Alliance has outdone themselves with Skybridge on Stevenson , a popular outdoor music and dance festival that has been taking SoMa Pilipinas by storm for several months. The beloved event will soon come to an end this November, so be sure to get out and enjoy it on Thursdays until November 18! Each event takes place from 6-10pm on the 500 block of Stevenson Street.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Q 96.1

See The Longest Lunar Eclipse This Century Friday the 19th

Who doesn’t love Fridays? Yeah, Friday. Get ready for next Friday. That’s the morning you’ll want to get up early or stay up Thursday night overnight for a rare treat: the longest lunar eclipse this century, a near-total lunar eclipse. NASA predicts it will last 3 hours and 28 minutes,...
ASTRONOMY
WRAL

Firsthand walk through the century-old Forest Theater

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Take a walk through the century-old stone towers and walls of the Forest Theater, which holds secrets dating back to the 1500s and the Lost Colony of Roanoke.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Redwoods#Chanukah
Secret SF

Here’s The November Lineup Of Free Concerts Coming To The Golden Gate Park Bandshell

We can enjoy free live performances on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The San Francisco live music scene is truly back in business! Dozens of free concerts are on the calendar courtesy of Illuminate , SF Rec & Parks , and the SF Parks Alliance . All performances are free and family-friendly, with the impressive Golden Gate Bandshell as the backdrop. The Bandshell, which is 120 years old, added new lighting, a state-of-the-art sound system, and a new stage during the pandemic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Instagram
Secret SF

Yosemite’s Rare Glowing ‘Firefall’ Returns Unexpectedly After Atmospheric River

Much of California was deluged with a record-breaking rainfall this past weekend. As a result, we got a glimpse of Yosemite’s “Firefall” 4 months early!. Yosemite National Park’s Horsetail Fall is famous for a rare “firefall” phenomenon in which sunlight hits the water just right to make it look like liquid fire is pouring down the mountain. SFGATE reported that the firefall appeared for a few fleeting moments this week as a result of the atmospheric river. SF-based nature photographer Scott Oller took trip to Yosemite on the chance that the recent rains might reward him with a firefall, and the gamble paid off!
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
Secret SF

10 Essential Places To Enjoy Decadent Hot Chocolate In San Francisco

Calling all chocolate lovers! Do you know where to get the best hot chocolate in the city? Read on to discover your new favorite spot. You don’t have to be a kid to know that hot chocolate is one of the most underrated drinks on any cafe’s menu. As we head into the fall and winter seasons, it’s a great time to compile some spots to visit next time you’re craving this delicious drink! Discover everything from indulgent dark chocolate drinks, to spiked adult beverages, to your classic on-the-go treat. Stay warm and enjoy!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

12 Places To Enjoy A Brisk Autumn Walk In San Francisco

Looking for a new place to get fresh air in SF? Consider these lovely places around the city for your next outing. Take this as your friendly reminder to get your steps in! San Francisco is full of endless places to explore, and in a city like this it’s essential to enjoy the little things. Whether you need a new dog walking route or just need to clear your head, these places around the city will get the job done.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washingtonian.com

This Soulful Country Home Was Once a 19th-Century Schoolhouse

One day in May 2020, after venturing only as far as the gas station for two months, Tessa Wolf decided she could no longer stand being cooped up in her Petworth rowhouse. The creative director for Framebridge—the DC-based bespoke framing startup—Wolf had considered finding a country place even before the pandemic. But quarantine had sent her Redfin habit into overdrive, and now she was setting out for the little-known Eastern Shore town of Centreville, Maryland, where she’d found a handful of online listings that looked promising.
LIFESTYLE
Secret SF

Secret SF

San Francisco, CA
746
Followers
276
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret San Francisco tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in the Bay Area.

 https://secretsanfrancisco.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy