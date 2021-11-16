Jacksonville Crime Stats 11/7/21 – 11/14/21
November 16, 2021
Lee Evancho
The following list is the criminal activity that Jacksonville Police Department has responded to for the period of 11/7/21 – 11/14/21. This list does not mean either police department has made an arrest or that the individuals are guilty of any crime.Jacksonville PD Weekly Stats 11/7/21 – 11/14/21 Jacksonville Police Department answered a total of 236 calls for service. Criminal Incident/ Offense Reports Taken- 47 Felony Arrest- 3 Misdemeanor Arrest- 7 Traffic Accidents- 10 Traffic Stops-68 Citations-14 Warrants Served- 3
