Jacksonville Crime Stats 11/7/21 – 11/14/21

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
 6 days ago
November 16, 2021
Lee Evancho

The following list is the criminal activity that Jacksonville Police Department has responded to for the period of 11/7/21 – 11/14/21. This list does not mean either police department has made an arrest or that the individuals are guilty of any crime.

Jacksonville PD Weekly Stats 11/7/21 – 11/14/21 Jacksonville Police Department answered a total of 236 calls for service. Criminal Incident/ Offense Reports Taken- 47 Felony Arrest- 3 Misdemeanor Arrest- 7 Traffic Accidents- 10 Traffic Stops-68 Citations-14 Warrants Served- 3
Homicide in Anniston – No Suspect(s) in Custody

November 9, 2021  Jim Evancho   UPDATE 11/11/21: An arrest has been made [see article] On Monday at approximately 10:00 pm Anniston police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East 6th Street to investigate a possible gunshot victim. When the officers arrived on scene they located a male, later identified as Christian M. Nobles, deceased […]
JSU Crime Stats for October 2021

November 3, 2021 Lee Evancho Jacksonville State University releases their crime statistics per the requirements of the U. S. Department of Education and The Jeanne Clery Act. The information included is public information. Date/Time Reported Date/Time Occurred Nature (Classification) Case Number (Case Disposition) General Location On/Off JSU 10/27/2021 20:38 09/04/2021 21:00 09/05/2021 02:00 Rape 102100044- […]
Calhoun County Journal

