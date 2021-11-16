ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Don’t Need to Look Up the ‘Don’t Look Up’ Cast

By Leah Marilla Thomas
Cosmopolitan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s the deal with Don’t Look Up, the movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence and a barrel of other movie stars? Here’s what we know. It’s a dark comedy about two scientists who discover...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

mxdwn.com

‘Don’t Look Up’ Official Trailer Is Out Now

The year is ending with the release of filmmaker Adam McKay’s latest comedy, Don’t Look Up. The star-studded Netflix comedy stars Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.McKay’s past Oscar-winning films, Vice and The Big Short have gained him recognition, so audiences can expect quite a ride for this upcoming film. Don’t...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

New Trailer: Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up”

Following a teaser back in September, Netflix has now premiered the full trailer and poster for “The Big Short” and “Anchorman” director Adam McKay’s new black comedy “Don’t Look Up”. The story follows an astronomy professor and his grad student who discover a giant meteor that is set to hit...
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Jennifer Lawrence displays baby bump at 'Don't Look Up' screening

Jennifer Lawrence showed off her baby bump when she joined her "Don't Look Up" co-stars at a screening of the movie Wednesday in Los Angeles. A photo from the event shows Lawrence, who's expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, proudly displaying her pregnant form in a green mini-dress that she paired with hot pink heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lrmonline.com

Don’t Look Up Trailer: This Apocalypse Is A Party For The People

We have an end-of-the-world comedy coming soon with so many big stars in it, it’ll make your head spin. Netflix has released the official trailer for Don’t Look Up. The movie will stream on December 24. The Synopsis For Don’t Look Up. Based on real events that haven’t happened –...
MOVIES
NME

Leonardo DiCaprio tries to save the Earth in ‘Don’t Look Up’ trailer

The new trailer for Adam McKay’s Netflix film Don’t Look Up has just been released – check it out below. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star as climate scientists trying to save the world from a comet heading to Earth in the new satire. The star-studded ensemble cast also features...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lawrence Says She Had Costume Malfunctions in Front of Leonardo DiCaprio on Set of 'Don't Look Up'

Jennifer Lawrence is sharing some behind-the-scenes moments from the set of her new film, Don't Look Up. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the 31-year-old actress digested the latest trailer for the film, telling the magazine that the physical transformation she undergoes in the film came with a few costume malfunctions, which she had in front of her co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Timothée Chalamet & most of your fave celebs star in Don’t Look Up trailer

Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence all appear alongside the 'Dune' star. After playing a charismatic chess playing activist in The French Dispatch and gearing up in all-black body armour in Dune, Netflix have dropped a trailer that gives us a sneak peek at Timothée Chalamet in his next role. This time as Quentin in the apocalyptic sci-fi comedy Don’t Look Up.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Jennifer Lawrence & Leonardo DiCaprio Lead An All-Star Cast In First DON'T LOOK UP Trailer

Netflix has released the first full trailer for Adam McKay's (Vice, The Big Short) upcoming sci-fi satire, Don't Look Up. Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio play a pair of low-level astronomers, Kate Dibiasky and Dr. Randall Mindy, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy all life on the planet. Meryl Streep plays U.S. President Janie Orlean, while Jonah Hill portrays her son and chief-of-staff Jason.
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Ariana Grande Dishes On 'Tiny' Role In Netflix Movie 'Don't Look Up'

Ariana Grande is opening up about her upcoming role in the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up!. The 28-year-old singer and actress is among the star-studded cast, but she only has a small role in the film, as Riley Bina. Ariana recently opened up about her part in the movie, where...
MOVIES
101 WIXX

New ‘﻿Don’t Look Up’ ﻿trailer teases more about Ariana Grande’s character

Netflix released the full trailer for its upcoming apocalyptic dark comedy, ﻿Don’t Look Up﻿﻿, on Monday. The movie stars ﻿Leonardo DiCaprio﻿,﻿ Jennifer Lawrence﻿﻿, ﻿Meryl Streep﻿ and many others– including Ariana Grande. While Leo and Jennifer want to tell the world the end is near because of a planet-killing comet hurtling...
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

‘Don’t Look Up,’ because this trailer will crash into your day

Given this bizarre summer/awards season combo we’re collectively dealing with this fall and winter, it’s become pretty easy for films that would otherwise have dominated the cultural conversation for a few months to get lost in the shuffle. Case in point: Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, which has all the traditional markers of “Netflix Oscar Hopeful That’s Sure To Disappoint Bettors” but none of the big buzz that surrounds it. We’ve already stated that we’re… well, not exactly hyped to see this one, but maybe this new trailer that the streaming giant dropped on Tuesday might help turn your opinion around. We don’t think it will, but, hey, give it a shot!
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Don’t Look Up’ Full Trailer: No One Cares Earth’s About to End

A comet capable of wiping out Earth is headed our way and the U.S. government and news media don’t seem to care in the new trailer for Netflix’s Don’t Look Up. The two-minute trailer focuses on a grad student (Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence, Silver Linings Playbook) and her professor (Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant) who seem to be the only adults capable of grasping the idea a planet-killing comet is about to crash into our planet.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Don’t Look Up’ Trailer: Even Ariana Grande and Timothée Chalamet Don’t Care if a Comet Kills Us All (Video)

“This isn’t real,” Leonardo DiCaprio repeats over and over in the first full trailer for “Don’t Look Up.” He’s talking about the grim reality that a comet hurtling toward Earth will kill us all, but what’s more unbelievable is the wave of people — even Ariana Grande and Timothée Chalamet — who are only concerned with their immediate lives and not their imminent deaths.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Meryl Streep is the Most Hilarious Part of the Don’t Look Up Trailer

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio are the definitive stars of Don’t Look Up, but they’re just about the only members of the star-studded cast who don’t get to ham it up in an over-the-top fashion. In fact, this is a movie where revered Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett essentially play the comic relief. While the two get to try on their comedy chops, this is a satire, and in certain ways, their characters may be more chilling than Miranda Priestly or Carol Aird.
MOVIES
Billboard

Hear a Snippet of Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi’s ‘Just Look Up’ From ‘Don’t Look Up’ Movie

Netflix’s Don’t Look Up already has a stacked cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio and more. Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi also have roles in the film — set to release Dec. 10 — and they lent their musical talents to the movie’s soundtrack too, collaborating on the song “Just Look Up,” which fans can preview below.
MUSIC
Vulture

Nobody Cares About Leo, Jennifer, or Fiery Comets in the Don’t Look Up Trailer

We’d like to do a FOIA request for Don’t Look Up’s acting and wig budgets as the sci-fi comedy, written and directed by Adam McKay, has way too much going on in the first trailer for its own good. (And no, we’re not just talking about the baby bangs.) Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio star as a team of low-level astronomers tasked with warning everyone that a comet is headed directly to Earth and will destroy the planet as a tasty snack. Layer by layer! Crust by crust! And what are we to do about it besides pressing play on the R.E.M. classic? Well, we’re not totally sure. It’s too bad the president (Meryl Streep), talk-show hosts (Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry), and just about everyone else (Jonah Hill, for starters) don’t seem to care, while Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande hang out in the background. Grande, a pop star in every timeline, wants to talk about the tattoo of a shooting star on her back, and Chala-bro is excited to meet “that girl from live TV that said we’re all gonna die.” Don’t Look Up will premiere in select theaters December 10 and on Netflix December 24.
MOVIES

