NCIS Actor Heath Freeman Dead at 41

By Samantha Schnurr
E! News
E! News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: "Bones & "NCIS" Star Heath Freeman Dead at 41. Hollywood has lost a star way too soon. Heath Freeman, the actor who appeared in hit shows like NCIS and Bones, has died, his manager confirmed to E! News. Heath was 41 years old. "We are truly devastated at...

