PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Austin Bell was so excited to start kindergarten this year, but his mom, Brittney Smith, said it quickly took a turn when he began complaining of stomach aches the second week of school. Smith eventually figured out her son was being bullied. “My son’s being pushed in the mud where he’s cried,” Smith said. “He’s being pushed. He’s being pinched in the bathroom. His seat has been taken from underneath him in the classroom. He’s being taunted.” Smith said it took weeks for the school to take it seriously and create an official “bully report.” “I’m dropping my baby...

