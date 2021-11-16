ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heineken to Buy 2 Companies in Southern Africa

By Heineken
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM — HEINEKEN N.V. announced Nov. 15 that it has entered into an implementation agreement with Distell Group Holdings Limited (Distell), Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) and Ohlthaver & List Group of Companies (O&L) to integrate their respective and relevant businesses in Southern Africa into one enlarged company. The Transaction...

